The Workshop in Columbus features farm photographer

The Workshop art studio in Columbus welcomes Leah Crave as the featured artist for January and February. The public is invited to a gallery reception Sunday, Feb. 2, from 1-3 p.m.

Leah Crave’s art medium is photography. Her work largely focuses on farm scenes, horses, cows, and barns.

She has a great eye for content and color.

Visitors can view the show or purchase art anytime during open hours at The Workshop or can call to schedule a viewing appointment.

The Workshop is an art and craft studio, located at 128 W. James St. in Columbus. For more information visit workshopcolumbus.com or call 920-319-6956.