Theater groups in Columbia and Sauk counties ready for action after long layoffs

There’s no place like the stage for community theater groups in Portage and Baraboo as they prepare to perform for live audiences once again.
Portage Area Community Theatre kept busy during the COVID-19 pandemic by continuing to renovate its property at 11 N. Main St., creating a climate-controlled room for its costumes and erecting shelving for its props, among other building projects.
“It was my COVID therapy. We basically gutted this building,” PACT member Sheril Lannoye said of the extensive work inside the 4,000-square-foot building, constructed in 1925 and last used by a taxi company 20 years ago. PACT purchased it in 2017 and will continue to renovate it for years to come.
Only upcoming auditions for “Scrooged Up!” -- PACT’s first production in more than a year -- have PACT members more excited.
“It’s the opportunity to interact with people of all ages,” Lannoye said of the new play that has auditions in August and which debuts in November at Portage Center for the Arts.
PACT’s “The Marquis Crossing Ladies Society’s First Attempt at Murder,” which debuted March 12, only ran for a few nights before the rest were delayed and then ultimately canceled.
“We’ve all missed it," Lannoye said. "The isolation has been so hard on a lot of people.”
Baraboo groups improvise
CAB Theatre in Baraboo stayed busy during the pandemic with 10 online performances of the “Improv Lab,” which launched with live shows just before the pandemic in early 2020, CAB Theatre member Jessica Elsing said.
Members didn’t want their newly formed group to die and wound up performing online with actors from all over the U.S. in 2020 and 2021. They connected with several actors from Madison during the online performances -- enough to gather in Madison soon for some live performances, Elsing said.
The improvisation group, which has about 10 regular members, held its first in-person show of the year June 19 in Baraboo and will have another live performance at 7 p.m. Friday at the Oschner Park bandstand in Baraboo. CAB Theatre also expects to hold its ninth annual “MaCABre” Halloween-themed production in October, after holding it as a virtual event in 2020.
“There’s just no better feeling than getting a laugh in front of an actual audience,” Elsing said of returning to live performances. “The challenge with being in front of a computer is you can only laugh at yourself. Even though we think we’re funny, we can always use those extra laughs.”
Baraboo Theatre Guild recently announced it will perform “Steel Magnolias” with a cast of eight people Nov. 12-14 at Baraboo Arts Center -- the first live performance by BTG since its dinner theater production of “Two into One” in February 2020.
BTG was originally scheduled to perform “Steel Magnolias” in April 2020.
“People are hungry to get back on stage,” BTG President Katie James said, noting BTG performed an Advent calendar’s worth of Christmas carols, virtually, throughout December 2020. “They want to be engaged in the theater, in person, and share that art with themselves, their friends and family in the community.”
Youth workshops offered
In partnership with Baraboo Parks and Recreation, BTG will hold youth theater workshops from Monday through July 29. BTG will also collaborate with Baraboo High School for an in-person musical production of “Wizard of Oz” Feb. 25 to March 6 at the Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells.
James expects a cast and crew of as many as 80 people for that show including many students.
“This was such a big piece of our communities that went missing,” said James, who also teaches choir at the middle and high schools in Wisconsin Dells. “Both music and theater were unfortunately placed on the backburner, for too long.”
At Portage Center for the Arts, youth theater workshops have been held since June and will conclude with the Zona Gale Young People Theatre’s production of “Peter Pan,” which runs from Aug. 13-22. Its youth theater workshops were virtual last year.
“Theater changes kids,” James said of the opportunities for youth in the region. “It widens their perspective and opens a new world to them, where they can make lifelong friends and learn about themselves.”
Support needed
Fundraising during the pandemic has been a struggle for all three community theater groups without live performances and they’re hoping fundraising will improve as their calendars finally get filled with shows and other activities.
“We’re still very much in need of community support, especially to help us bring back some of the programs we had offered the community,” said Elsing, who hopes that CAB, for example, will eventually have the funds to reboot “Play in a Weekend” for children, which it held for a few years prior to the pandemic.
“It’s more important than ever to support theater groups,” James said on behalf of BTG. “We can’t put on these productions without your help. None of us are rolling in cash.”
BTG, located in the Baraboo Arts Center underneath the Bravo Arts Studio, has building expenses and production expenses, as does PACT.
“Will the people be comfortable coming to the theater again? We don’t know,” James said, looking ahead to upcoming productions. “But we decided that we’re willing to take that risk, because we all think getting people involved in the theater again is that important.”