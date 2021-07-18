Theater groups in Columbia and Sauk counties ready for action after long layoffs

“Theater changes kids,” James said of the opportunities for youth in the region. “It widens their perspective and opens a new world to them, where they can make lifelong friends and learn about themselves.”

Support needed

Fundraising during the pandemic has been a struggle for all three community theater groups without live performances and they’re hoping fundraising will improve as their calendars finally get filled with shows and other activities.

“We’re still very much in need of community support, especially to help us bring back some of the programs we had offered the community,” said Elsing, who hopes that CAB, for example, will eventually have the funds to reboot “Play in a Weekend” for children, which it held for a few years prior to the pandemic.

“It’s more important than ever to support theater groups,” James said on behalf of BTG. “We can’t put on these productions without your help. None of us are rolling in cash.”

BTG, located in the Baraboo Arts Center underneath the Bravo Arts Studio, has building expenses and production expenses, as does PACT.