Shakespearean tragedy will meet the natural backdrop of Mirror Lake State Park for the first time Sunday, but the returning performance troupe promises its show will still be fun, accessible and family-friendly.
Summit Players Theatre, a 5-year-old company, has brought its actors to the Sauk County park for each of the last four years to perform different Shakespearean comedies, most recently “Twelfth Night,” according to managing director and tour manager A.J. Magoon. He said Mirror Lake audiences -- last year approaching 100 people -- always give a warm reception.
“At a certain point, if you get this many people coming back year after year, you realize there’s sort of a demand for it in the community, that people are interested in seeing this, people are asking for it, and so we are willing to come back year after year,” Magoon said.
This year, six actors will perform “Romeo and Juliet” -- “a comedy until it isn’t,” Magoon said -- starting at 2:30 p.m. at the park amphitheater.
But before that, they’ll delve into a short history of William Shakespeare, offer a primer on his work and give people the chance to act out scenes themselves during a 45-minute workshop at 1 p.m. While Magoon said the workshop is geared toward children, “fun adults” also are encouraged to participate.
Attending the workshop isn’t required to understand the play, but Magoon said he’s watched “the gears turn and then click into place” for many people, even adults, who come for the workshop and can then follow the play possibly for the first time.
The Milwaukee-based Summit Players Theatre aims to make Shakespeare accessible to everyone, even those who may have struggled with his work in the past, Magoon said. He noted the company highlights state parks to show their “awesome performance spaces” along with their natural resources.
Its mission is to provide free theater productions to as many communities as possible across the state, especially in areas lacking affordable opportunities. The nonprofit traveling theater company is performing in 18 state parks this season.
In addition to that, the park just southwest of Lake Delton boasts an exceptional venue which keeps the troupe coming back, Magoon said.
“Mirror Lake is beautiful and that amphitheater is quite possibly one of the most beautiful in the state,” he said. “The Friends of the state park have done a really, really great job in creating a really magical performance space that is just so gorgeous and in the woods and natural-feeling.”
Park Superintendent Ryder Will said he’s excited to have the acting company troupe back at Mirror Lake.
“They were very well received when they’ve been here in the past, and it’s a nice mix for both adults and children,” Will said. “We really enjoy having the nature-based education that we do, but especially having the amphitheater facility that we have, which is such a nice venue, it’s nice to bring in other types of entertainment.”
Current forecasts show possible scattered thunderstorms in the area Sunday, but Magoon said the show will go on no matter the weather. An alternative location at Mirror Lake will be used in case of rain.
He said he hopes as many or more people attend this year as last year.
“Watching the joy on their (the audience’s) faces or the awe on their faces as they enjoy this as much as they would enjoy a big superhero movie or something is really, really exciting to me,” Magoon said. “I’ll never get tired of watching people just laugh openly or cry openly, and just honestly react to this text that’s hundreds of years old but still makes sense and resonates with them.”
