Numerous reports of break-ins and thefts continue to roll in from around Beaver Dam.
The Beaver Dam Police Department announced Friday that it has responded to "numerous" reports of thefts and burglaries, mainly in the southern part of the city, and released images of a possible suspect or suspects.
Reports from residents who found their unlocked cars had been rifled through began several weeks ago, with some missing a wallet, a phone or loose change. Police Chief John Kreuziger said the crimes now appear to have ramped up.
"Unlocked vehicles have been entered, but even more concerning, residences have been entered by both unlocked or unsecured access points and forcible entry," Det. Dan Kuhnz said in a news release.
Earlier this month, police received a report of two people going through vehicles around Mackie and Grove streets. According to a criminal complaint, an officer found a man and an underage individual, detaining the man after he lied about his identity. He was charged with obstruction and bail jumping in Dodge County and faces other charges in different counties as well after posting bond in one of them.
In Beaver Dam, residents have caught footage on surveillance systems, posted it to social media and gave it the police department.
Kreuziger said it remains important to lock vehicles, doors and windows. The police department also recommended turning on outdoor lights or installing motion-activated lights.
Meanwhile, Sauk and Columbia Counties have been hit with reports of garage door openers stolen from unlocked vehicles and then used to enter residences.
Anybody with information about the thefts can reach Det. Kuhnz at 920-356-2552 or contact the police department on its Facebook page. Police are looking for any surveillance footage that could help identify the suspect or suspects.
"As always, we rely on the community as our eyes and ears," Kuhnz said. "As always, your information can remain anonymous."
