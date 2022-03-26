 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

There is hope that Spring Street reconstruction will be done earlier than expected

  • 0
SPRING STREET RECONSTRUCTION CONTINUES

Work continues on the reconstruction of South Spring Street from Mill Street north to Park Avenue/Front Street. Workers on Friday were concentrated on the portion of the street near Park Avenue/Front Street.

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said that the work underway to reconstruct a block of South Spring Street downtown Beaver Dam could be done earlier than expected if weather and other factors are in the favor of the project.

“We started the project as soon as we could,” Glewen said. “Weather permitting we are hoping the work will be done sooner than expected.”

Workers on Friday were concentrated on the portion of the street near Park Avenue/Front Street. The project began on Feb. 28 and includes removal and replacement of the existing pavement structure, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalk, sanitary sewer, water main, and storm sewer.

“We do have it down to be finished by the end of October,” Glewen said. “It is a big project with all the infrastructure and replacing the sidewalks up to the businesses.”

Businesses in the area are open, and Glewen said she wanted to remind people to support the downtown businesses and especially the ones on Spring Street that are affected by the road being closed.

People are also reading…

Parking is available in Tower Parking Lot behind the businesses as well as municipal parking lots on Henry and Washington streets and side streets leading up to the area, Glewen said.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News