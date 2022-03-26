There is hope that Spring Street reconstruction will be done earlier than expected

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said that the work underway to reconstruct a block of South Spring Street downtown Beaver Dam could be done earlier than expected if weather and other factors are in the favor of the project.

“We started the project as soon as we could,” Glewen said. “Weather permitting we are hoping the work will be done sooner than expected.”

Workers on Friday were concentrated on the portion of the street near Park Avenue/Front Street. The project began on Feb. 28 and includes removal and replacement of the existing pavement structure, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalk, sanitary sewer, water main, and storm sewer.

“We do have it down to be finished by the end of October,” Glewen said. “It is a big project with all the infrastructure and replacing the sidewalks up to the businesses.”

Businesses in the area are open, and Glewen said she wanted to remind people to support the downtown businesses and especially the ones on Spring Street that are affected by the road being closed.

Parking is available in Tower Parking Lot behind the businesses as well as municipal parking lots on Henry and Washington streets and side streets leading up to the area, Glewen said.

