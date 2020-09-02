'Think of my daughter:' Wisconsin Dells woman with high risk child shares COVID-19 concerns

Sara Britt’s one-year-old daughter Kennedy has only one lung. With her daughter at a high risk of possibly catching the COVID-19 virus, the Wisconsin Dells resident is doing everything she can to make sure her family stays healthy in the middle of a global pandemic.
Kennedy was born premature at 35 weeks. Three months after she was born, doctors discovered she had a hyper inflated left lung, a condition in which air gets trapped in the lungs and causes them to over-inflate. Surgery was needed to remove a lung.
At six months, Kennedy became sick with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza B and survived both illnesses.
Now a year old, Kennedy hasn’t had any other sicknesses. However, Britt worries if Kennedy catches the coronavirus it could take a toll on her body or even be deadly, especially having only one lung.
Britt not only fears for Kennedy’s life with the possibly of catching the virus, she’s also worried her 7-year-old daughter, Kali, might get it or pass it on to Kennedy. Britt said her biggest fear is losing her children to the virus.
“There’s so many things that constantly go through your mind when you think of your children and what could go wrong and what you would do,” she said.
Britt, who grew up in Reedsburg, said she is afraid to travel anywhere with her children. She’s scared a trip to the grocery store or the park will exposure herself or her children to the coronavirus.
“I know just a couple weeks ago at Reedsburg, at the school registration, there was somebody there that had it and they were there,” Britt said, about the reported positive test at the School District of Reedsburg’s in-person registration Aug. 11. “That’s my biggest fear is just being somewhere that I should feel safe but it’s not. It is very scary to think what this could do to her.”
Britt said the family has taken several precautions since the pandemic began such as hand sanitizing before and when arriving home, wiping down every high touch surface, wearing masks in public and avoiding indoor crowded areas.
Britt’s fiancé, Amber Wirtz, does most of the grocery shopping and Second Harvest Food Bank has also helped with providing food so they can stay home more often, Britt said.
“We’re just afraid to leave the house because you don’t know,” she said. “You can’t see this virus, so you don’t know where it is or what we could touch and get it.”
Britt registered her oldest daughter for virtual schooling with the Wisconsin Dells School District to limit her exposure to other students and try to minimize the risk of bringing the virus back home.
She thought the Dells’ back to school plan, with a two-week soft start opening to limit the spread of the virus, was good. However, she’s concerned the measures won’t be enough to prevent her children from getting sick and she doesn’t want to risk sending her child to school in person.
“I appreciate the protective measure they are trying to take, but it’s not going to solve everything,” Britt said of the district’s plan. “There is still going to be cases. There is still going to be kids getting sick. Now, whether it’s COVID or just a cold, they are going to be sending these kids home.”
Britt registered her daughter virtually for school. However, she’s concerned an upcoming in-person visit with the teacher who will help her daughter with virtual schooling could put her at risk for exposing herself to the virus.
“I am just terrified that small little trip could cost one of my kids their lives,” she said.
While she hasn’t been infected with the virus, Britt said she knows people who have recovered from the illness. She said it leaves a toll on the body with symptoms like chest pain and exhaustion, along with the mental aspect of quarantining and self-isolation.
Asking for help
Worrying whether or not her children will get sick hasn’t been the only concern for Britt. Wirtz, who was the breadwinner for the couple, was let go from her job as a table games dealer for Ho-Chunk Casino in March, when the state ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down to limit the spread of the virus.
“It was pretty devastating for us,” Wirtz said. Wirtz said she also fears for Kennedy and what would happen if she were to catch the virus.
Britt said the couple couldn’t afford to continue paying the health insurance premiums, about $2,500 a month. They ended up losing their health coverage.
While she loves her job as a chef, Britt said she doesn’t want to risk going back to work due to the possibility of getting exposed to the virus. Britt has been doing low cost photography through her business Wild Child Photography, charging between $25 to $75 per session to make a little money. The amount is not enough to cover the bills.
“It’s financially tough,” she said.
Because Britt plans to stay home to do virtual schooling with her daughter, a Go Fund Me page has been set up to help cover rent. The page has a goal to raise $5,000. The link to the page can be found by clicking here.
One of the reasons Britt wanted to tell her story is to remind people to think of high-risk individuals who are more susceptible to catching the virus and take responsibility with precautions, such as wearing a mask and sanitizing high-touch items.
“When people are griping about having to wear a mask when they shop or while they are out doing whatever, think of my daughter that only has one lung,” Britt said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
