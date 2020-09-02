'Think of my daughter:' Wisconsin Dells woman with high risk child shares COVID-19 concerns

“I appreciate the protective measure they are trying to take, but it’s not going to solve everything,” Britt said of the district’s plan. “There is still going to be cases. There is still going to be kids getting sick. Now, whether it’s COVID or just a cold, they are going to be sending these kids home.”

Britt registered her daughter virtually for school. However, she’s concerned an upcoming in-person visit with the teacher who will help her daughter with virtual schooling could put her at risk for exposing herself to the virus.

“I am just terrified that small little trip could cost one of my kids their lives,” she said.

While she hasn’t been infected with the virus, Britt said she knows people who have recovered from the illness. She said it leaves a toll on the body with symptoms like chest pain and exhaustion, along with the mental aspect of quarantining and self-isolation.

Asking for help

Worrying whether or not her children will get sick hasn’t been the only concern for Britt. Wirtz, who was the breadwinner for the couple, was let go from her job as a table games dealer for Ho-Chunk Casino in March, when the state ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down to limit the spread of the virus.