Thorson wins supreme showmanship competition at Dodge County Fair

A Columbus team was named supreme showmanship champion at the Dodge County Fair Saturday.
The tenth annual Dodge County Supreme Showmanship brought together 32 young exhibitors to compete in knowledge about and ability of how to handle four species: dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep and swine. The competitors were placed randomly into four teams and individually scored on their performances.
The winning team with the highest combined score included Matthew Gunst, Paige Lester, Ty Thorson and Oscar Stowell. The top two individual competitors were Thorson with the highest score and Gunst, named reserve champion showman with the second-highest score.
Thorson, a rising sophomore of Columbus, said he was happy following the win, which included a special belt buckle to commemorate his victory and prize money. His post-victory posed photo wasn't complete without his cowboy hat.
"Ty's been showing sheep since he was five, so ten years," his mom Heidi said. "My husband and I raise sheep. I grew up showing sheep through my 4H career. It just became natural."
"It's been a lot of late nights and early mornings," Ty said.
He started displaying a passion for showing pigs in addition to sheep a few years ago.
"He said, 'Mom, I want pigs, I want pigs, I want pigs,'" Heidi said. "We finally relented and let him had pigs, and this year he really put a lot into his pig project."
Ty went to a breeder that helped him with the pigs and had a team that helped him with the dairy and beef. His work paid off on Saturday, but it didn't stop in Dodge County.
Ty has a show in Rock County next weekend, a sheep and wool festival, an ag fair in Lodi, a showing in Nebraska and then an event in Kansas City. The grand finale of the year will be an international livestock show in Louisville.
The judges were Cassy Kull for dairy, Joseph Bennier for beef, Laura Monson for sheep and Kayla Klitzman for swine.
Heidi and Ty thanked the sponsors for helping put on the event.
The showmanship competition is meant to encourage and recognized all young exhibitors working with their animals throughout the year and showcase the ability, experience and energy of 4-H and FFA youth, according to organizers.
