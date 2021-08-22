Thorson wins supreme showmanship competition at Dodge County Fair

A Columbus team was named supreme showmanship champion at the Dodge County Fair Saturday.

The tenth annual Dodge County Supreme Showmanship brought together 32 young exhibitors to compete in knowledge about and ability of how to handle four species: dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep and swine. The competitors were placed randomly into four teams and individually scored on their performances.

The winning team with the highest combined score included Matthew Gunst, Paige Lester, Ty Thorson and Oscar Stowell. The top two individual competitors were Thorson with the highest score and Gunst, named reserve champion showman with the second-highest score.

Thorson, a rising sophomore of Columbus, said he was happy following the win, which included a special belt buckle to commemorate his victory and prize money. His post-victory posed photo wasn't complete without his cowboy hat.

"Ty's been showing sheep since he was five, so ten years," his mom Heidi said. "My husband and I raise sheep. I grew up showing sheep through my 4H career. It just became natural."

"It's been a lot of late nights and early mornings," Ty said.

He started displaying a passion for showing pigs in addition to sheep a few years ago.