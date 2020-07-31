You have permission to edit this article.
Three face charges after stolen vehicle located in Portage
Three face charges after stolen vehicle located in Portage

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

Three people face a variety of charges after police located a stolen vehicle in the city Friday.

According to a press release, Portage Police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the city of Madison at a residence in the 100 block of Michigan Street. When officers attempted to make contact with a man outside the residence the man fled on foot. Officers pursued the man and were able to take him into custody a short distance from the home.

A search warrant was later executed at the residence yielding evidence of the stolen vehicle, distribution and sales of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling, child neglect, probation violations and possession of other illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

Arrested as a result of this investigation were;

Christopher E. Aspinwall, 34 of Verona; Jesse A. Quade, 36 of Portage and Meagan M. Warner, age 24 of North Freedom.

The Portage Police Department was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office and Columbia County Health and Human Services.

