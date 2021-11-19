 Skip to main content
Three injured when pickup collides with tractor in Dodge County
Three injured when pickup collides with tractor in Dodge County

Three people were injured when a pickup truck collided with a tractor in the town of Emmet Friday at 3 p.m..

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a pick up was traveling south on Welsh Road near Five Mile Road about three miles north of Watertown. The pickup collided with a tractor driven by a 62-year-old Watertown man when the tractor entered the roadway from a private driveway. Both vehicles rolled into the ditch. 

The driver of the pickup, a 42 year old Reeseville man, was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries. A passenger of the pickup, 40-year-old Reeseville woman, was transported by ambulance to a hospital with possible serious injuries.

The tractor driver received minor injuries and was not transported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and its Crash Investigation Team.

