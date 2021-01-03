Three new stores coming to Beaver Dam mall

Work continues on three chain retail stores poised for their Beaver Dam debut.
Trent Campbell, of the Beaver Dam Area Development Corporation, confirmed that construction continues at the Heritage Village shopping center, 1645 N. Spring St., for a Marshalls, a Ross and a Five Below. Campbell said the current construction is on schedule, but the internal furnishing and stocking of the future stores is to be determined, alongside the actual opening dates. He said the hope is for the stores to open in the spring, but any date would be tentative.
Campbell said the coronavirus pandemic presented unique circumstances for a process that is usually "like clockwork," making it more fluid, such as when knowing when orders will be in and so on.
The three new stores will fill the space left by the closure of the Boston Store nearly three years ago. City officials approved a development agreement last year offering incentives to the mall developers to help cover the costs of the project by taking advantage of the tax increment finance (TIF) district covering the mall area.
TIF districts allow the city to pay for incentives to developers by using the additional property tax revenue from new development, not by raising residents’ property taxes. The TIF district was created to reduce blight in the mall area after the Boston Store closed and attract new development there, including a Holiday Inn Express.
The agreement calls for the city to offer up to $800,000 or 20 percent of project costs, whichever is less, to the mall developers, not the retailers, for Marshalls, Ross and Five Below. The incentive would be paid when the tenants are moved in and would be in the form of a zero-interest, forgivable loan due ten years after closing, with no payments due during the term. The principal balance would be reduced up to ten percent for each year the businesses remain open.
The community development committee forwarded the agreement in May and the Common Council approved it in June.
The Boston Store closed in 2018 after serving as the anchor store at the mall since 2009. The mall first opened in 1981.
