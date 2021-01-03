Three new stores coming to Beaver Dam mall

Work continues on three chain retail stores poised for their Beaver Dam debut.

Trent Campbell, of the Beaver Dam Area Development Corporation, confirmed that construction continues at the Heritage Village shopping center, 1645 N. Spring St., for a Marshalls, a Ross and a Five Below. Campbell said the current construction is on schedule, but the internal furnishing and stocking of the future stores is to be determined, alongside the actual opening dates. He said the hope is for the stores to open in the spring, but any date would be tentative.

Campbell said the coronavirus pandemic presented unique circumstances for a process that is usually "like clockwork," making it more fluid, such as when knowing when orders will be in and so on.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The three new stores will fill the space left by the closure of the Boston Store nearly three years ago. City officials approved a development agreement last year offering incentives to the mall developers to help cover the costs of the project by taking advantage of the tax increment finance (TIF) district covering the mall area.