Three Republicans face off in primary for 13th Senate District

Six candidates are campaigning to replace Scott Fitzgerald in the 13th State Senate district seat after Fitzgerald was election to Congress.
The district includes the communities of Beaver Dam, Columbus, Juneau, Horicon and Mayville.
The Republicans seeking the office are state Rep. John Jagler, former state Rep. Don Pridemore and Todd Menzel, who owns a towing business. A primary Feb. 16 will leave one of them on the ballot in April to face off against Democrat Melissa Winker, a teacher who previously ran for Assembly, and independents Spencer Zimmerman and Ben Schmitz.
What follows are profiles of the Republican primary candidates.
John Jagler, WatertownJohn Jagler, the incumbent representative in the State Assembly for the 37th district, said he is running for the upper house of the legislature for the opportunity to be a conservative watchdog, including in the budget process. He is a real estate agent and co-owns a dog treat business. He was first elected to the assembly in 2012.
Jagler said he been able to effect change and push for conservative issues and conservative values in the legislature.
“We have fought hard to enact reforms that have saved taxpayers billions of dollars since 2012,” he said.
Jagler said the legislature needs to push the governor to speed up the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, which has lagged behind many other states in the country, to help the economy recover. He also said struggling businesses that received payroll protection loans should be protected from a tax impact on the aid they received.
“The vaccine rollout has been very disturbing,” Jagler said. He said that the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions should be prioritized and took issue with the status of prison inmates in the rollout.
Jagler also said he would want to focus on ensuring that election laws are strictly enforced for confidence and integrity, like checking ID, making sure there are witness signatures on ballots and tightening up who can be considered “indefinitely confined” to vote without an ID.
He said he has found have been instances were the laws were not being followed, like a clerk not checking ID, or people declaring themselves indefinitely confined who were not.
“It certainly opens the door to fraud if you’re not following the laws on the books,” he said.
Jagler believed there were irregularities in the November election in Wisconsin, but not enough to change the result.
He said that over 90 percent of the laws passed in the last legislative session and that there are ways to work with the other side of the aisle even as there is a lot of gridlock in state government.
Jagler has received the endorsement of Fitzgerald and several local politicians.
Todd Menzel, ColumbusTodd Menzel runs a towing and recovery transportation company that spans multiple states and said he grew a local family business into a regional transportation powerhouse. He said he learned about the reality of life and a work ethic at a young age, with days starting at 1:30 a.m. to plow snow before heading to middle school.
“I’m no stranger to hard work,” Menzel said. “I’m no stranger to adversity as well.” Menzel’s father died when he was at a young age and he, his mother and his brother took over the business. He said he now runs his business with the mindset of making people the best they can be.
Menzel said that he decided to run for the seat because there is a lack of action and common sense in politics. He said that business builds people and people build business, and government is no different. He said he would bring a business mindset to government, and not being a politician is his greatest strength.
“We build society and society builds a brighter future,” he said. Menzel said there is a severe lack of communication and politics will fail if there is no communication, just like a business.
Menzel said that he would focus on police funding and training for everything from traffic control to catastrophic events. He said law enforcement officers are role models and should be held on a pedestal like after 9/11.
He also said he would want to focus on transportation funding and infrastructure, especially for the efficiency of traffic moving goods and services. He opposes adding tollways in Wisconsin.
Menzel said that he wants to allow business to re-open safely during the pandemic and get people back to work to get the economy back on track. He said that there should be a focus on providing protective equipment and allow the business community to make decisions using health guidance, like from the CDC. Menzel said that we already know that steps like masks are a good things, but that we can’t trample on people’s rights either.
Menzel said that allegations of electoral irregularities with proof should be investigated and that fraud should not expected, noting that businesses are always supposed to improve their procedures. He did not directly say whether the results of the November election were valid, but he said the election process followed its normal course through the Electoral College as it has in previous elections. He referenced the 1876 presidential election, where the results were disputed and the Democrats and Republicans came up with a political electoral vote compromise.
Menzel said that he doesn’t want to blame anyone for the gridlock in state government and that he would want to work to find solutions and sit down to hear others’ perspectives.
“We need to decipher through the BS,” he said. “There’s a lot of BS going on.”
Don Pridemore, HartfordDon Pridemore previously served in the Air Force and worked for decades as a design engineer. He also served in the State Assembly for ten years. He said he decided to run for the state senate seat as an opportunity to enact education reform and address election laws.
Pridemore said that he would want to expand the school voucher system in Wisconsin, including by eliminating the income requirement, and take a look at the Milwaukee Public School system, such as by dividing it into smaller districts. He said he would want to diffuse the power of unions, give more power to principals and eliminate standardized testing, which discriminates against low-income and minority students.
Pridemore said that he would want to implement term limits for elected officials. He would also want to more strongly investigate allegations of voter fraud and place more oversight on the Wisconsin Elections Commission as a way to bring confidence to the system. He took issue with voter accomodations like drop boxes and Madison’s “vote in the park.”
“Fraud does not exist if you don’t look for it,” he said.
Pridemore said he does not believe the results of the November election were valid and that he does not consider Joe Biden to be his president. He said he believed in allegations like 30,000 Chinese-manufactured ID cards that would have overturned the result of the election. He said he did not believe that stricter election laws would make it harder for people to vote.
Pridemore said that the governor has messed up with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and that the legislature should try to improve the system.
“It’s really a tragedy that people who want it can’t get it,” he said. Pridemore said that he would support resolutions to end mandates from Gov. Tony Evers and that such orders should only be allowed in effect for 60 days. He said that the executive orders have been tyrannical and take away freedoms and liberties.
Pridemore said that both sides in the state government need to make compromises and that no one wants to compromise when they don’t want to give credit to the other side. He said that the state assembly and state senate need to be more agressive with putting items forward that the governor would veto.
Pridemore said that agriculture is a major concern of the district, and farmland preservation needs to be a priority. He would oppose legislation that would expand the rule-making power of unelected officials and create corridors that would allow farmers to take their machinery between farmland instead of on the highway to cut down on accidents.
“I want people to be aware that I’m the true conservative,” Pridemore said. “I’m not a moderate I’m an action guy I don’t sit on my hands and do nothing.”
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.