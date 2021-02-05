Three Republicans face off in primary for 13th Senate District

Pridemore said that he would want to implement term limits for elected officials. He would also want to more strongly investigate allegations of voter fraud and place more oversight on the Wisconsin Elections Commission as a way to bring confidence to the system. He took issue with voter accomodations like drop boxes and Madison’s “vote in the park.”

“Fraud does not exist if you don’t look for it,” he said.

Pridemore said he does not believe the results of the November election were valid and that he does not consider Joe Biden to be his president. He said he believed in allegations like 30,000 Chinese-manufactured ID cards that would have overturned the result of the election. He said he did not believe that stricter election laws would make it harder for people to vote.

Pridemore said that the governor has messed up with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and that the legislature should try to improve the system.

“It’s really a tragedy that people who want it can’t get it,” he said. Pridemore said that he would support resolutions to end mandates from Gov. Tony Evers and that such orders should only be allowed in effect for 60 days. He said that the executive orders have been tyrannical and take away freedoms and liberties.