Three run to fill two Waupun School Board seats

“In my six years on the board I have learned an enormous amount about the running of a school district, which would serve as valuable experience if re-elected. My relationship with the staff is a strong and trusted one. Being a parent myself, and having deep roots in our community, I have a great understanding of the needs of families and community, and commit to continued open communication with any concerns parents or community members may have.

“I believe the primary purpose of a school board is, by the decisions and policies that we put in place, to foster student success.”

Dylan Weber

Weber was born in Waupun, attending Washington Elementary and the middle school before graduating from WHS in 1992. He lived in Chattanooga for 13 years and returned to Waupun in 2008 to start a business. He is a majority shareholder and manager of Fox Computer & Networking Inc. in downtown Waupun. He is also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Waupun.

Weber has served on the WASD board since 2014.