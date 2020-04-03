Three run to fill two Waupun School Board seats

WAUPUN — Three candidates are running for two city seats on the Waupun Area School District Board of Education. They are challenger Stephen Chené and incumbents Dylan Weber and Jennie Patrykus.
The contest will be decided with the spring election. Their profiles follow below:
Stephen Chené
Stephen Chené is a retired university level theater teacher, having taught at the university level for 43 years. He also served for 40 years as an EMT, 18 of which were also as a firefighter. He has served on numerous administrative and leadership committees in both education and emergency services.
He is a member of Alto Reformed Church, where he is heavily involved with the video and sound systems. He is also on the board, now president, of the Education Foundation of Waupun which awards yearly scholarships and grants to both public and parochial schools. In 2018 and 2019 he completed the school board term of the late Glen Wilson.
“There was a catalyst three years ago that started the process of seeking a position on the school board,” wrote Chene. “One of the present candidates, Dylan Weber, opposed the referendum that the district was about to pass by a two-thirds margin. Once the referendum passed he would not move on and accept the voters decision. To this day he continues to oppose, by his votes, what the citizens of the district approved.
“The art and craft of teaching and the development of students is core to who I am. My vocation was theatre, but my lifelong avocation was teaching. Educating students was the reason I taught theatre, versus working in the professional world of my craft. I came to clearly know and understand, early in my career how critical theatre, music, and art are to a students’ academic development, especially in the K-12 setting. Educating a student is not just reading, writing, and math.
“Equally important for me is the support for, development of, and quality of the teachers and staff of the school district. Public education has been facing severe challenges for the past several years and now especially from COVID-19. I have clearly learned and seen that Waupun is now a destination for a teacher to come to, no longer just a stepping stone to something better. I will absolutely commit to and demand that in this area we only get better.”
Jennie Patrykus
Patrykus grew up in Horicon and moved to Waupun in 1996 with her husband, Doug. They have five children ranging in age from 9 to 23. After 10 years as a registered nurse working in oncology offering inpatient and home care she became a stay-at-home mom. For the past four years she has also been assistant children’s ministry director at Edgewood Community Church.
In the past she was highly involved in the Waupun district as a board member of the Waupun Preschool Education, a regular parent-helper in classrooms, serving as a parent-rep for numerous WASD committees, serving on interview panels for various WASD positions and PTO member. Patrykus has served on the WASD board since 2014 and is the chairperson of the Communication Committee.
“In my six years on the board I have learned an enormous amount about the running of a school district, which would serve as valuable experience if re-elected. My relationship with the staff is a strong and trusted one. Being a parent myself, and having deep roots in our community, I have a great understanding of the needs of families and community, and commit to continued open communication with any concerns parents or community members may have.
“I believe the primary purpose of a school board is, by the decisions and policies that we put in place, to foster student success.”
Dylan Weber
Weber was born in Waupun, attending Washington Elementary and the middle school before graduating from WHS in 1992. He lived in Chattanooga for 13 years and returned to Waupun in 2008 to start a business. He is a majority shareholder and manager of Fox Computer & Networking Inc. in downtown Waupun. He is also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Waupun.
Weber has served on the WASD board since 2014.
“My basic philosophy is that the school district is a community resource. As such, I believe the community should have an active role in how the district is managed. As a board, we recognize that our decisions effect the entire district, not just the city of Waupun and not just parents with children in our schools. I’ve always taken great measures to make sure the other voices are heard: retired people, young professionals without children and parents of private school or home school students. Since our decisions at a board level can impact all of these people, it’s important they have a place at the table. I’ve made myself available to hear any concern or criticism brought forward and will continue to do so. I’m not a politician, I’m your advocate.
“Over the last six years I have seen tremendous momentum build up around new teaching techniques, and comprehensive effort put into reaching every student. I’m proud to say our district is continually improving and becoming a place students want to be, and that our citizens recognize the value our schools bring to the community. I would encourage everyone to acknowledge that we have a strong, supportive and compassionate team leading our district now, and to allow the good work going on here to continue.”
