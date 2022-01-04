Three running for mayor in Portage

Three candidates have filed candidacy paperwork to be the next Portage Mayor.
Incumbent Rick Dodd, Kyle Little and most recently Mitchell Craig have filed candidacy paperwork for the seat and will face off in a primary Feb. 15 with two of them advancing to the April 5 election. Craig is the owner of Craig's Popcorn Corner, Little is president of the Portage Community Skateboard Park and Dodd has been mayor since April 2016.
Tuesday was the deadline for filing candidacy paperwork for many local elections. Also on the spring ballot for Portage Common Council will be seats in district 2, 5, 6 and 9.
District 2 Alderperson Mark Hahn filed non-candidacy paperwork last year and will not seek reelection. Two candidates, Susan Frye and David Perrodin, filed their candidacy paperwork for the District 2 seat Tuesday afternoon.
In District 5, Alderperson Jeff Monfort and challenger Karen Melito filed for the seat.
In District 6, Alderperson Eric Shimpach filed paperwork in December and Michael Mulhern recently filed candidacy paperwork for the seat.
In District 9, Alderperson Christopher Crawley and Lance DeJong have both filed paperwork for the election. Crawley was appointed by Mayor Rick Dodd and was approved by the full common council last year in April after Rita Maass resigned. Aldermanic maps are available on the city website.
Karl Kindschi has filed paperwork to be the Portage and Endeavor municipal court judge. Kindschi was appointed by the Portage Common Council in June after Judge Daniel Pulsfus announced his retirement.
Three offices are up for election on the Portage School Board: city seats held by Mark Fahey since 2019 and Matt Foster since 2010 and a rural seat Ellen Stevenson won earlier this year. As of Tuesday Foster and Fahey had declared their candidacy, according to District Administrative Assistant Suzi Hemler. That means a write-in candidate is likely to fill the rural seat.
In Columbia County, all 28 County Supervisor seats are up for election. Maps of the Supervisory Districts are available to view on the county website. In the 28 supervisor seats, 10 candidates are running unopposed.
Four incumbents filed non-candidacy paperwork with County Clerk Susan Moll; Robert McClyman of District 1, Barry Pufahl of District 2, Bob Koch of District 26, and Nancy Long of District 27.
Candidates who have filed nomination paperwork for county supervisor seats:
- District 1: Troy Ryan, Daniel McSwain
- District 2: Mike Weyh
- District 3: Tom Borqkvist, Josiah Wynn, David Dwyer
- District 4: Vern Gove, Joe Harvestine
- District 5: Adam Field
- District 6: Eric Shimpach, Kyle Bernander
- District 7: Shawn Barker
- District 8: Steven Rohrbeck
- District 9: Char Holtan
- District 10: JoAnn Wingers, Adam Hahn
- District 11: Kim Manley, Andrew Fischer
- District 12: Patricia Huggett, Steven Balsiger
- District 13: Brad Cook, Nicole Nesseth
- District 14: Liz Miller, Steven Boldt
- District 15: Mark Sleger, Andrew Kolberg
- District 16: Denise Brusveen
- District 17: Chris Polzer
- District 18: Harlan Baumgartner, Alexandra Hasselberger
- District 20: Darren Schroeder
- District 21: Henry St. Maurice
- District 22: Matthew Rohrbeck, Michael Raether
- District 23: James Foley, Julia Hoffman, Andrew Groves
- District 24: John Stevenson, Tom Scola
- District 25: Jon Plumer, Tess Carr
- District 26: Kyle Kurt, Theresa Valencia
- District 27: Jamie Julian, Jeffrey Leckwee
- District 28: Doug Richmond, Scott Neale