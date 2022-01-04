Three running for mayor in Portage

Three candidates have filed candidacy paperwork to be the next Portage Mayor.

Incumbent Rick Dodd, Kyle Little and most recently Mitchell Craig have filed candidacy paperwork for the seat and will face off in a primary Feb. 15 with two of them advancing to the April 5 election. Craig is the owner of Craig's Popcorn Corner, Little is president of the Portage Community Skateboard Park and Dodd has been mayor since April 2016.

Tuesday was the deadline for filing candidacy paperwork for many local elections. Also on the spring ballot for Portage Common Council will be seats in district 2, 5, 6 and 9.

District 2 Alderperson Mark Hahn filed non-candidacy paperwork last year and will not seek reelection. Two candidates, Susan Frye and David Perrodin, filed their candidacy paperwork for the District 2 seat Tuesday afternoon.

In District 5, Alderperson Jeff Monfort and challenger Karen Melito filed for the seat.

In District 6, Alderperson Eric Shimpach filed paperwork in December and Michael Mulhern recently filed candidacy paperwork for the seat.

