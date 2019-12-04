Nearly two years after the more than $1 billion Woodbridge Securities Ponzi scheme was revealed, three Sauk City residents who lost tens of thousands in the plot are getting some restitution.
According to a press release from Public Relations Manager Nader Nekvasil of Goodman & Nekvasil, P.A., based out of St. Petersburg, Florida, Sauk City residents James and Dorene Stoffels and Donna Hasking won a $121,745.56 Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration award against Forest Securities, Inc.
An arbitration panel found that a broker who worked for Forest Securities was not reasonably supervised while working from home, violating the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the Wisconsin Uniform Securities Law.
Forest Securities, Inc., is a Chicago-based brokerage. The firm employed Jeffrey Nimmow as a licensed financial advisor, who worked from his home in Merrimac. Nimmow advised the Stoffels to invest $80,000 in February 2017, and Hosking to invest $70,000 in August 2017, in Woodbridge Mortgage Investment Fund 3, LLC. Woodbrige then declared bankruptcy in December 2017.
“The Panel found that Forest violated the federal and state securities statutes by failing to reasonably supervise Nimmow,” Nader Nekvasil said. “Forest never inspected Nimmow’s office and, in fact, Nimmow never even met any Forest employees in person in his two and half years of employment with the firm.”
Nekvasil also said the arbitration panel found that Forest “failed to recognize numerous red flags about Nimmow’s conduct. These red flags included a request by Nimmow to sell Woodbridge and Nimmow’s disclosure of his involvement with Woodbridge on compliance forms.”
You have free articles remaining.
The panel decided to award the three Sauk City residents $121,745.56, a judgement which included $10,000 in sanctions and $34,698.73 in attorneys’ fees.
According to attorney Kalju Nekvasil, the Stoffels and Hosking case is the second to go to a final arbitration hearing involving Woodbridge.
“Arbitration panels found in favor of the investors in both cases, which shows that panels are willing to hold broker-dealers responsible for lax supervision of sales agents who sell fraudulent investments,” said Kalju Nekvasil.
Robert Shapiro, the founder and former CEO of Woodbridge, negotiated a plea deal in August 2019. A judge in Florida sentenced him to 25 years in prison in October 2019 after accepting his guilty plea.
Forest Securities did not respond to a request for comment as of publication.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)