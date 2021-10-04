Thrive Economic Development seeks housing grant for Dodge County

The state will provide $75,000, with a match to be obtained through local sources. Watertown Community Health Foundation has already committee $40,000 to the developer recruitment plan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We now need to raise another $35,000 from Dodge and Jefferson counties in total -- or $17,500 from each of the counties -- to complete the application,” wrote Pratt. “I don't know where Dodge County sits on this issue but can assure you from the meetings Deb and I have with municipalities -- and from conversations about community meetings -- that many of the municipalities in Dodge County want help.”

Supervisor Dave Guckenberger suggested that the $17,500 should be part of the regular contract with Thrive, and that additional funds should not be requested.

Reinbold indicated that much more time is needed to complete the process once it is approved, and that existing staff are not able to serve all the needs that the pilot project would encompass. She added that her company performs business recruitment and networking services, not housing development.

A resolution to support the grant application will be forwarded to the full county board on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. The application should be ready for submittal to WEDC by the end of October. If the grant application is not approved no funds will be allocated.