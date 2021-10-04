Thrive Economic Development seeks housing grant for Dodge County

JUNEAU -- Deb Reinbold of Thrive Economic Development provided an update on a grant application to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to help develop affordable housing for local residents.
The grant is related to a potential pilot program in cooperation with the Watertown Community Health Foundation and Dodge and Jefferson counties. Thrive is making the application, and will help coordinate consultants in implementing the grant. Consulting firms that will be involved include Cedar Corp. and Movin' Out.
“If this pilot program is successful, it may be replicated throughout the state,” Reinbold said.
According to a project overview from Thrive, “The state of Wisconsin is experiencing a housing shortage for many well-documented reasons. The shortage is even more pronounced, particularly for attainable workforce housing, in rural Wisconsin. For small (less than 30,000 residents) municipalities, the options are fewer and attracting housing developments is a greater challenge. Employers want to see more attainable workforce housing units built in their community of residence, to retain workers, to reduce turnover rates and to attract new workers. Business needs workers, workers need housing, and everyone wins if the lack of housing/living units issue can be resolved.”
“Thrive ED proposes to address these concerns by working with an expert housing development consulting team to provide development-focused services to municipalities across Dodge and Jefferson Counties,” wrote Thrive ED president Victoria Pratt.
The state will provide $75,000, with a match to be obtained through local sources. Watertown Community Health Foundation has already committee $40,000 to the developer recruitment plan.
“We now need to raise another $35,000 from Dodge and Jefferson counties in total -- or $17,500 from each of the counties -- to complete the application,” wrote Pratt. “I don't know where Dodge County sits on this issue but can assure you from the meetings Deb and I have with municipalities -- and from conversations about community meetings -- that many of the municipalities in Dodge County want help.”
Supervisor Dave Guckenberger suggested that the $17,500 should be part of the regular contract with Thrive, and that additional funds should not be requested.
Reinbold indicated that much more time is needed to complete the process once it is approved, and that existing staff are not able to serve all the needs that the pilot project would encompass. She added that her company performs business recruitment and networking services, not housing development.
A resolution to support the grant application will be forwarded to the full county board on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. The application should be ready for submittal to WEDC by the end of October. If the grant application is not approved no funds will be allocated.
In other business County Administrator Jim Mielke reported that 2022 budget planning is going well.
“Our goal is to stay within the $347,000 levy allowed by the state levy limit, without using any fund balance,” he said. “It’s going very smoothly. We have great cooperation with the department heads in making this work.”
Board member payments for attending meetings will likely stay the same as they have been for the past two years. That recommendation will be forwarded to the full board on Oct. 19.