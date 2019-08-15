{{featured_button_text}}
Open class judging

Lily Laufer, 8, of Juneau took Reserve Champion honors in open class beef cattle Wednesday morning at the Dodge County Fair.

 KELLY SIMON/Daily Citizen

Daily gate admission to the Dodge County Fair is $7 before noon or $10 after that. Children 9 and under are free.

8:30 a.m. — Junior Fair rabbit and cavy judging

9 a.m. — Junior Fair judging dairy show, cultural arts, natural science, woodworking, electricity, mechanical project, animal science and youth leadership self-determined judging

Noon to 12:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road

1-4 p.m. — Loco Vocals from Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre at Radio Park Stage

2-2:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road

2 p.m. — Junior Fair judging computers

3-3:30 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show on West Midway Circle

3:30-4 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue

4-4:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road

5-5:30 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show on West Midway Circle

5:30-6 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue

6-6:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road

7-7:30 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show on West Midway Circle

7 p.m. — Meat Animal Sale Auction

7:30-8 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue

8-9:30 p.m. — Sawyer Brown at grandstand stage

9:30-11:30 p.m. — Madpolecats at Radio Park stage

