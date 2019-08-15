Daily gate admission to the Dodge County Fair is $7 before noon or $10 after that. Children 9 and under are free.
8:30 a.m. — Junior Fair rabbit and cavy judging
9 a.m. — Junior Fair judging dairy show, cultural arts, natural science, woodworking, electricity, mechanical project, animal science and youth leadership self-determined judging
Noon to 12:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
1-4 p.m. — Loco Vocals from Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre at Radio Park Stage
2-2:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
2 p.m. — Junior Fair judging computers
3-3:30 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show on West Midway Circle
3:30-4 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue
4-4:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
5-5:30 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show on West Midway Circle
5:30-6 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue
6-6:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
7-7:30 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show on West Midway Circle
7 p.m. — Meat Animal Sale Auction
7:30-8 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue
8-9:30 p.m. — Sawyer Brown at grandstand stage
9:30-11:30 p.m. — Madpolecats at Radio Park stage
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)