'Tied to history': Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters undergoes major restoration in Portage

Restoration of the Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters will take three years and more than a quarter of a million dollars to complete.
Those who appreciate Portage history believe it’s worth every penny.
“This is for the current and future generations who will come to see the log cabin and the artifacts and listen to all of the stories,” said Sue Cowan of Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the organization that owns and runs the site.
The log cabin was built between 1816 and 1819 by Francois LeRoi, who operated a portaging and fur trading business between the Fox and Wisconsin rivers along the same waterway where U.S. Army soldiers would establish Fort Winnebago in 1828. The cabin housed Fort Winnebago surgeons and their families when a hospital was built behind it in 1834 and until about 1845. An original surgeons table and several other artifacts from the era remain at the site.
The restoration project, which started April 6, is the nonprofit’s biggest undertaking at the cabin since it was refurbished into a museum in the early 1900s, Executive Director Jude Pultz said. The nonprofit has so far raised $130,000 for the project and hired Laib Restoration of Oshkosh to complete it.
The chinking between logs hasn’t been replaced since the 1950s and has gaps where rainwater is collecting and causing some of the logs to rot, Pultz said. The decayed logs will be replaced with tamarack wood, which is true to the original construction.
The public is welcome to view the restoration work as it occurs on two walls this spring and summer, Cowan said. The project should be completed in 2023.
“We’re doing this to save the cabin,” Pultz said of the restoration work. “The site plays such an important role in our community.”
Visitation dropped by about 50 percent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic when all of the nonprofit's events were canceled, Pultz said. More than a thousand people visit the site each year under normal circumstances.
“The Surgeons Quarters and the Historic Indian Agency House are definitely two things people look for when they’re driving through Portage,” he said. “We get a lot of visitors from out of state and the surrounding areas.”
Wisconsin elementary schools, including those from Madison and Pittsville, regularly send students to the site for field trips, said Pultz, who hopes that a “particularly ambitious” calendar of events will draw many visitors to the site in 2021 and moving forward.
It now offers live virtual tours, opens for walk-in tours May 15 through Oct. 15 and the biggest event is Wisconsin Territory Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5 featuring re-enactors, crafts, artists, speakers, tours of the cabin and more.
Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters will also host live music and serve food following tours July 10 and invite paranormal investigators to the site for a series of Ghost Hunting activities Oct. 2.
Recurring events include craft events for children beginning May 23; an adult book club beginning May 26; historical stories for kids beginning June 4; and Yoga at the Cabin beginning June 12.
“We really do represent a unique part of American history that doesn’t get talked about a lot,” Pultz said of why people should donate to the cause and visit often. “Our site tells the story of the natives and the fur traders and the military and the settlers -- it’s just a very interesting story and one that’s tied to the history of the city of Portage.”
Those interested in learning more about the events at Surgeons Quarters can visit fortwinnebagosurgeonsquarters.org, its Facebook page or the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce events calendar at portagewi.com.
