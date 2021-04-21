'Tied to history': Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters undergoes major restoration in Portage

Restoration of the Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters will take three years and more than a quarter of a million dollars to complete.

Those who appreciate Portage history believe it’s worth every penny.

“This is for the current and future generations who will come to see the log cabin and the artifacts and listen to all of the stories,” said Sue Cowan of Wisconsin Society Daughters of the American Revolution, the organization that owns and runs the site.

The log cabin was built between 1816 and 1819 by Francois LeRoi, who operated a portaging and fur trading business between the Fox and Wisconsin rivers along the same waterway where U.S. Army soldiers would establish Fort Winnebago in 1828. The cabin housed Fort Winnebago surgeons and their families when a hospital was built behind it in 1834 and until about 1845. An original surgeons table and several other artifacts from the era remain at the site.

The restoration project, which started April 6, is the nonprofit’s biggest undertaking at the cabin since it was refurbished into a museum in the early 1900s, Executive Director Jude Pultz said. The nonprofit has so far raised $130,000 for the project and hired Laib Restoration of Oshkosh to complete it.