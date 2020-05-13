Tiffany beats Zunker in special election for Wisconsin's 7th District

“The Republican Party of Wisconsin is proud to congratulate Congressman-elect Tom Tiffany on his victory in Tuesday’s special election,” said Chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin Andrew Hitt in a statement after the election. “I am confident that Tiffany will continue to fight for the people of the Northwoods in Washington as he did in Madison. We need more of Tom Tiffany’s northwoods common sense in Washington to help Wisconsin families get through the COVID-19 pandemic and back to prosperity, stop the spread of socialism and lower our healthcare costs while increasing access. Of course, this election should never have been held in May, but Gov. Tony Evers sought to help Democratic chances by suppressing votes and letting the 7th Congressional District go unrepresented for an extended period of time. The Republican Party of Wisconsin looks forward to re-electing Tom Tiffany and President Trump this fall.”