Tighter patrol, transportation alternatives in full effect for New Year's

With New Year's Eve falling on a Friday night for the calendar switch from 2021 to 2022, there will inevitably be drinking and partying to ring in the new year among area residents.'
Area health care facilities continue to urge people to gather in small groups, wear masks and socially distance during the holiday weekend. COVID-19 surges related to gatherings in November and December have healthcare facilities operating at capacity.
Police departments are also are urging caution during the weekend.
Baraboo and Portage police said they will increase patrol efforts. Taxicab companies and other forms of transportation are also extending their hours and maximizing their staff availability to ensure residents get home safely.
"On Friday, we'll have a full day shift on and a full night shift on," said Wisconsin Dells Taxi manager Bob Kemp. "We'll start at 7 in the morning and stay until we get everybody home. It will probably be after closing time for the bars. We'll probably do the same thing on Saturday night. We'll have adequate drivers. We'll have shuttles. We'll have 15-passenger taxis, several of those out."
Kemp says Wisconsin Dells Taxi will not only give people rides to bars and parties but will arrange transportation plans to get those same people back home. He also said that, as normal, scheduling rides will be done via phone call, but during slower periods, taxis may post in front of various Dells bars on Broadway.
For communities outside of Wisconsin Dells in Columbia County, Columbia County Tavern League President Lisa Thompson said the Portage Cab Service and local volunteers will be used to help with New Year's Eve shuttling, along with the Bar Buddies branch in Lodi.
Bar Buddies is a nonprofit organization that provides transportation for intoxicated individuals in Columbia and Sauk counties. The organization also has chapters in Baraboo, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and River Valley.
Bar Buddies Reedsburg will have two drivers on duty until 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve and will add one more for the bar closing shift, according to a spokesperson through social media. The spokesperson also said the organization will only send drivers to the Dells area if one is willing to, but may send one there if need arises and Reedsburg is under control.
The Baraboo Police Department has always honed in on New Year's Eve, according to Capt. Rob Sinden. He said the department urges people who consume alcohol to use Bar Buddies, cab services and other means to get home instead of driving. He said the department will utilize its entire contingent of officers to closely watch the roadways.
"Our goal is to assure everyone has a fun and safe New Year's Eve," said Sinden through email. "We want our officers and the people we serve to remain safe this holiday weekend."