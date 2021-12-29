Tighter patrol, transportation alternatives in full effect for New Year's

With New Year's Eve falling on a Friday night for the calendar switch from 2021 to 2022, there will inevitably be drinking and partying to ring in the new year among area residents.'

Area health care facilities continue to urge people to gather in small groups, wear masks and socially distance during the holiday weekend. COVID-19 surges related to gatherings in November and December have healthcare facilities operating at capacity.

Police departments are also are urging caution during the weekend.

Baraboo and Portage police said they will increase patrol efforts. Taxicab companies and other forms of transportation are also extending their hours and maximizing their staff availability to ensure residents get home safely.

"On Friday, we'll have a full day shift on and a full night shift on," said Wisconsin Dells Taxi manager Bob Kemp. "We'll start at 7 in the morning and stay until we get everybody home. It will probably be after closing time for the bars. We'll probably do the same thing on Saturday night. We'll have adequate drivers. We'll have shuttles. We'll have 15-passenger taxis, several of those out."

