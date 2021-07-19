Timbavati Wildlife Park welcomes red pandas Ping and Puck to Wisconsin Dells location

Timbavati Wildlife Park has welcomed two new additions to the Wisconsin Dells wildlife park on Wisconsin Dells Parkway.
Two months ago the location welcomed two 14-pound male red pandas named Ping and Puck. The park has 75 species of animals at the 25-acre park.
The red pandas “are in a family all of their own” and a “unique animal,” said Alice Schoebel, president of Timbavati Wildlife Park. Red pandas more closely related to raccoons than the more commonly known black and white giant pandas, she said. There are less than 10,000 red pandas in the wild and are considered an endangered species, according to the World Wildlife Fund website. Red pandas inhabit the temperate rain forests in northeast China and Nepal on the eastern side of the Himalayan Mountains, Schoebel said.
Schoebel said the red pandas were added to Timbavati Wildlife Park is so people can learn more about them.
“We’re always interested in highlighting and expanding the publics exposure to animals and being as red pandas are critically endangered with less than 10,000 in the wild it’s vitally important that zoos and parks all over the world familiarize themselves with their care and also in the future with their breeding,” Schoebel said.
Schoebel said red pandas feast on bamboo, which has to be shipped to the park every Friday so Ping and Puck get the food they need. Ping and Puck have a special diet that comes in a biscuit form with the bamboo and leafy greens, Schoebel said.
Schoebel said Puck’s personality is outgoing and gregarious while Ping is quieter and not as social. While both animals made a brief appearance outside their enclosure the afternoon of July 16 Puck was more actively roaming around the outside of his enclosure and climbing on the outdoor tree structure as curious onlookers passed by.
The indoor enclosure for Ping and Puck was custom built using recycled materials, Schobel said. The enclosure is climate controlled since red pandas are temperate range animals and the summer temperatures can be too high for them, she said. If Ping and Puck aren't outside walking around, guests can still see them through a back window from the inside of their enclosure.
“It’s a unique opportunity for people here in the Wisconsin Dells, both locals and visitors, to come and see a very rare and endangered animal and appreciate them in a situation where they can see them close up,” Schoebel said.
She said attendees have been thrilled to see the animals up close and families enjoy seeing Ping and Puck play in their habitat. The pandas also impressed 11-year-old Madilyn Gibson and 12-year-old Kayden Kunkel, both cousins from Princeton, Illinois visiting the Wisconsin Dells area with family for vacation July 16. Both said they had never seen a red panda before.
“I think it’s interesting and they are super cute,” Gibson said. “I’ve never seen one before so I think it’s really cool that I got to see one.”
Schoebel said another new addition at Timbavati Wildlife Park is the kangaroo encounter, where attendees are allowed to get up close with the park's kangaroos under supervision from park staff.
Additional information on the park is at www.timbavatiwildlifepark.com.
