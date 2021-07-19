Timbavati Wildlife Park welcomes red pandas Ping and Puck to Wisconsin Dells location

Schoebel said red pandas feast on bamboo, which has to be shipped to the park every Friday so Ping and Puck get the food they need. Ping and Puck have a special diet that comes in a biscuit form with the bamboo and leafy greens, Schoebel said.

Schoebel said Puck’s personality is outgoing and gregarious while Ping is quieter and not as social. While both animals made a brief appearance outside their enclosure the afternoon of July 16 Puck was more actively roaming around the outside of his enclosure and climbing on the outdoor tree structure as curious onlookers passed by.

The indoor enclosure for Ping and Puck was custom built using recycled materials, Schobel said. The enclosure is climate controlled since red pandas are temperate range animals and the summer temperatures can be too high for them, she said. If Ping and Puck aren't outside walking around, guests can still see them through a back window from the inside of their enclosure.

“It’s a unique opportunity for people here in the Wisconsin Dells, both locals and visitors, to come and see a very rare and endangered animal and appreciate them in a situation where they can see them close up,” Schoebel said.