TOWN OF MANCHESTER (AP) — A toddler has died in an accident on a farm in Green Lake County.
Sheriff's officials say a man was backing a wagon in the barnyard when the 14-month-old girl was struck Saturday. Adults at the scene began CPR before first responders arrived. The child was taken to a hospital in Berlin where she was pronounced dead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)