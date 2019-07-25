Tom Fischer had a desire to return to what he enjoys, interaction with students and teachers on a personal level.
Fischer, who has built a versatile career in K-12 education, spent the past couple years as an administrator at a virtual online academy. The experience had its benefits, but it wasn’t for him. Fischer needed a change. That’s when he heard the Columbus School District was searching for a new high school principal.
“The more I found out about Columbus, the more I liked it and I was ready to apply,” Fischer said.
Fischer, who lives in Sun Prairie, started his tenure as the new CHS principal July 1. Through more than two decades in education, Fischer has held multiple teaching and administrative roles. He felt the urge to return to the high school level.
“It’s a pleasant town and there are a lot of good things happening in the district,” Fischer said. “I’m looking forward to bringing my skills here to keep that moving forward. This just seemed like the right fit.”
In size and scope, Fischer said Columbus reminds him of Kewaskum where he spent 11 years as a teacher and principal. Superintendent Annette Deuman said the district is excited to have Fischer leading the high school.
“In the few weeks he has been in the role, he has demonstrated qualities of a reflective and effective educational leader, while bringing years of classroom and administrative experience to Columbus High School,” Deuman said.
Before coming to Columbus, Fischer served as K-8 principal of the Wisconsin Virtual Academy, a public charter school in the McFarland School District. Prior to leading the academy, Fischer served a short stint as a K-12 principal in Shullsburg, in southwestern Wisconsin. However, he wanted a position closer to Madison.
“After that, I decided to do something completely different,” Fischer said. “I was at the virtual academy for two years and I just didn’t enjoy it. It just wasn’t what I was looking for. I wanted to get back to a traditional setting. It’s only been a short time, but I’m very happy to be here.”
With his impressive administrative experience, Fischer believes he can effectively lead CHS in the future. With the possibility of the district renovating, expanding or building a new CHS campus, it could be a period of transition for the high school.
“Being here, as opposed to the other schools, I feel so much more ready to take on whatever comes this way and whatever direction the district wants to go,” Fischer said.
Fischer’s interest in education began as a high school student in Kenosha, being involved in his church’s youth programs. He explored forestry as a student at UW-Stevens Point, but he didn’t see himself working for the Department of Natural Resources. With a love for reading and writing, Fischer decided to pursue a career as an English teacher.
“I eventually went to Stevens Point Area Senior High School to do some practicum work and I immediately loved it,” Fischer said. “Then it was like, ‘OK, you’re going to be a teacher.’”
After working as an English teacher, Fischer became a dean of students, associate principal, lead elementary principal, and high school principal, all at Kewaskum.
“I’ve done almost every type of principal role you can do and at Shullsburg I was a K-12 principal,” Fischer said. “I’ve experience a lot of things and now I bring all of that here.”
As he prepares for his first school year in Columbus, Fischer has several goals. He calls himself a “student-centered” principal. Fischer believes in offering the best opportunities to all students no matter what their interests are.
“Are we meeting the needs of all our kids?” Fischer said. “That’s something that is really important to me and drives most of the things we do when it comes to different curriculum and instruction interventions.”
Fischer’s friendly, outgoing personality should be a welcoming sign to community members hoping to build connections with the high school.
“Tom will be working with parents, students, teachers, and other community members to determine the needs, interests and desires of our students to help realize their goals and dreams while they are attending CHS and long after they have successfully earned their diplomas,” Deuman said.
In the coming months, Fischer plans to work with teachers on the district’s efforts to improve math and literacy proficiency. He also knows what it’s like to operate a school within tight budget restraints.
“The financial side is important but it should never limit what we can do,” Fischer said. “You work with what you have and I don’t like to make excuses.”
When he’s not at CHS, Fischer enjoys spending time outdoors, especially with his four children, ranging in age from 11-19 years old. They have fun hunting, fishing and camping. He is also an avid reader.
“If I’m not here, I’m with my kids, generally outside having fun,” Fischer said. “It keeps me busy, but I enjoy being a dad.”
