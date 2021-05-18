Tomah man convicted of child porn charges, facing up to 50 years in prison

A Tomah man is facing up to 50 years in prison after a Madison jury found him guilty of child pornography charges.
Shannon Donoho, 44, of Tomah was found guilty of seven counts of producing child pornography, one count of attempting to produce child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea for the Western District of Wisconsin. O’Shea said the jury reached a decision May 13 after about two hours of deliberation.
“The jury found that Donoho produced child pornography on seven occasions between September 2015 and October 2017 and attempted to produce child pornography on June 28, 2018,” O’Shea said in a press release. “The jury also found that on July 25, 2018, he possessed a hard drive containing images of child pornography, and that at least one image was of a minor who had not attained 12 years of age."
According to O’Shea, the state produced evidence that in 2016 Donoho hid cameras in a bathroom of a family friend which were used to film a 9-year-old girl in the shower, during which Donoho could be seen interacting with the girl while she was showering and after she exited the shower in the bathroom. In June 2018 Donoho placed a camera in his own residence, a trailer in Tomah, where he recorded a young girl using the bathroom.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Donoho’s residence, where they found videos and images of the two girls along with “a substantial collection” of child pornography downloaded from the internet.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul issued a statement thanking the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, who investigated the case with assistance from the Tomah Police Department.
“DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation investigates internet crimes against children across the state and ensures that these sensitive crimes are investigated with care in order to protect our most vulnerable,” Kaul said. “Thank you to those in DCI who worked so hard to bring this case together.”
Donoho is facing a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years on the production charges, and up to a maximum of 20 years on the possession charge. He is scheduled for sentencing on July 28.
