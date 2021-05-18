Tomah man convicted of child porn charges, facing up to 50 years in prison

A Tomah man is facing up to 50 years in prison after a Madison jury found him guilty of child pornography charges.

Shannon Donoho, 44, of Tomah was found guilty of seven counts of producing child pornography, one count of attempting to produce child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea for the Western District of Wisconsin. O’Shea said the jury reached a decision May 13 after about two hours of deliberation.

“The jury found that Donoho produced child pornography on seven occasions between September 2015 and October 2017 and attempted to produce child pornography on June 28, 2018,” O’Shea said in a press release. “The jury also found that on July 25, 2018, he possessed a hard drive containing images of child pornography, and that at least one image was of a minor who had not attained 12 years of age."

According to O’Shea, the state produced evidence that in 2016 Donoho hid cameras in a bathroom of a family friend which were used to film a 9-year-old girl in the shower, during which Donoho could be seen interacting with the girl while she was showering and after she exited the shower in the bathroom. In June 2018 Donoho placed a camera in his own residence, a trailer in Tomah, where he recorded a young girl using the bathroom.