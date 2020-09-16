Tommy Bartlett owner, employees reflect on iconic show after closing announcement

Tommy Bartlett, a television star in Chicago, started the show in the late 1940s as a traveling water ski show across the Midwest, he said.

It was when Bartlett conducted a show at the Madison Edge Water Hotel and another at the upper Dells area of the river, that Dells officials took notice and began the process of bringing the show to the area as a tourist attraction.

The first show along Lake Delton was in 1953. Diehl and his wife, Margaret, were hired by the show in 1967 to run the motel and trailer park where the exploratory now sits. Diehl later worked his way up to working at the restaurant and he ran the concessions at the show for seven years. He later ran the water skiing show.

Diehl said working with Bartlett was an “unbelievable experience." Bartlett sold a 25% stake in the corporation to Diehl in 1978 to Diehl. He purchased the rest of the corporation from Bartlett’s estate when he died in 1998.

“It was a wonderful partnership for the two of us,” Diehl said. “His strengths were my weaknesses and my strengths were his weaknesses and he was just intent on teaching me his strengths because he said, ‘After I’m gone, you’ve got to know how to produce this show and how to make sure the quality is where it’s supposed to be.’”