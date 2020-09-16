Tommy Bartlett Show to close permanently after losing 2020 season to COVID-19 pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After 69 years as one of the leading attractions in the Wisconsin Dells area, the Tommy Bartlett Show announced Wednesday that it would close permanently after losing the 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show, started by Tommy Bartlett in 1952 as a touring water ski exposition, has been a Lake Delton staple since 1953 — even after heavy rains caused a washout that drained the lake in 2008.

When company president Tom Diehl said that he would not open the water, ski, sky and stage show as planned on May 22, he called the decision “horrendous” and said it would be “catastrophic” for the family-owned business, which generates virtually all its revenue between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

It also eliminated 115 season jobs tied to the show.

Diehl said then that he hoped the show could resume in 2021: “We’re going to give it everything we’ve got. We have a wonderful product and we hope things will turn around in the next 12 months and we’ll be able to.”