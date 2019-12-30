TOP STORIES 2019: Beaver Dam Middle School crashed into days before school was to begin

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the Daily Citizen staff.

Beaver Dam Middle School was ready for school to begin when a car crashed into the school leading to massive damage.

The entire school was closed for days after the crash Aug. 21 as cleanup and damage assessment took place. The crash damaged the school’s brick wall and started an electrical transformer on fire. Water used to put out the fire entered the building and damaged the gym floor. In total, more than $2 million was needed to repair that section of the school.

Students were able to use the gym before winter break, but for most of the first semester, they had to find different ways to exercise including utilizing an outside play area.

The man accused in the chase, Roy Cortez, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of fleeing or eluding an officer causing damage to property. Cortez, who has been held in the Dodge County Jail since the incident, could face up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.