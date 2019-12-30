TOP STORIES 2019: Beaver Dam Middle School crashed into days before school was to begin

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the Daily Citizen staff.
Beaver Dam Middle School was ready for school to begin when a car crashed into the school leading to massive damage.
The entire school was closed for days after the crash Aug. 21 as cleanup and damage assessment took place. The crash damaged the school’s brick wall and started an electrical transformer on fire. Water used to put out the fire entered the building and damaged the gym floor. In total, more than $2 million was needed to repair that section of the school.
Students were able to use the gym before winter break, but for most of the first semester, they had to find different ways to exercise including utilizing an outside play area.
The man accused in the chase, Roy Cortez, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of fleeing or eluding an officer causing damage to property. Cortez, who has been held in the Dodge County Jail since the incident, could face up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
According to the criminal complaint, Cortez did not stop when Beaver Dam police attempted to pull him over Aug. 21 and drove at least 50 mph on the streets of Beaver Dam before he crashed into the school after driving down Grove Street. Police estimated the car was traveling 80 to 90 mph when it hit the building.
According to the criminal complaint, Cortez was involved in a domestic abuse situation at his home in the 800 block of North Center Street at 11:15 p.m. A 30-year-old woman at the house said he had broken a window there after he was locked out. The woman said he was intoxicated.
The school district will file an insurance claim to pay for the damage.
Cortez is scheduled in court for his sentencing on Feb. 17.
