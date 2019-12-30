TOP STORIES OF 2019: Baraboo Public Library gets $2.5M donation for expansion

Organizers are unsure when they will rename the building to Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library. The name Carnegie refers to the architect who designed the Baraboo library at the turn of the 20th century, Andrew Carnegie, who funded and designed the construction of thousands of libraries throughout the country at the time. The building opened in 1903 and has not been renovated since 1982.

Director Jessica Bergin has said there was $700,000 of library funds used to pay for contractual design work at the request of the Baraboo Common Council. With $2 million of funding raised throughout the last two decades, the city loan and Schadde donation, the estimated cost of construction has been secured, though fundraising continues for contingency funding to ensure the project can be finished regardless of hurdles planners might face once work begins.

Changes to the library will include an expansion to the east with a two-story addition. An atrium will connect the original building with the new space, which is needed at the library with a limited footprint for programming and teen areas. According to schematics from Quinn Evans Architects of Madison, study spaces and meeting rooms would triple, an increase of roughly 4,000 square feet. Adult and staff workspaces would double in size. The addition would also expand children’s spaces.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.