TOP STORIES OF 2019: Baraboo Public Library gets $2.5M donation for expansion

A donor ensured an expansion of the Baraboo Public Library could move forward after hesitancy by city council members to prioritize the project timeline after a campaign by residents and concern over borrowing millions of dollars.
With $2.5 million from Juanita Schadde in October, that goal was met to move forward with construction.
A stipulation of the donation made by Schadde was that the library be renamed to recognize the Schadde name, most notable because of Schadde Plumbing and Heating, which was founded in 1892 and owned by her late husband Martin for decades before retiring in 1991.
The $10.4 million expansion project set to begin in spring 2021 will expand the building footprint by 22,000 square feet and upgrade the library’s existing 14,000 square feet. Library organizers had negotiated with Baraboo Common Council members to contribute about $2 million of their own money, gathered through fundraising, to lower the amount the city had to borrow to $6 million.
A campaign by city residents helped push the project to an earlier year after it was initially slated for around 2028 and pleas by members of the public continued even as council members held back their decision for more than one meeting.
Organizers are unsure when they will rename the building to Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library. The name Carnegie refers to the architect who designed the Baraboo library at the turn of the 20th century, Andrew Carnegie, who funded and designed the construction of thousands of libraries throughout the country at the time. The building opened in 1903 and has not been renovated since 1982.
Director Jessica Bergin has said there was $700,000 of library funds used to pay for contractual design work at the request of the Baraboo Common Council. With $2 million of funding raised throughout the last two decades, the city loan and Schadde donation, the estimated cost of construction has been secured, though fundraising continues for contingency funding to ensure the project can be finished regardless of hurdles planners might face once work begins.
Changes to the library will include an expansion to the east with a two-story addition. An atrium will connect the original building with the new space, which is needed at the library with a limited footprint for programming and teen areas. According to schematics from Quinn Evans Architects of Madison, study spaces and meeting rooms would triple, an increase of roughly 4,000 square feet. Adult and staff workspaces would double in size. The addition would also expand children’s spaces.
