TOP STORIES OF 2019: Beaver Dam affected by first murder in decades

Editor’s note: This is the last of a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the Daily Citizen staff.
Beaver Dam residents were shocked in the spring when a Beaver Dam man allegedly shot his ex-wife in the home of his parents in the 300 block of East Third Street.
Crime tape went up around the duplex at 322½ E. Third St. on March 23 after Beaver Dam Police discovered the sad story that unfolded in the home. Ulisses Medina Espinosa currently faces a first-degree homicide charge for alleging killing Stacia Hollinshead. A five-day jury trial is scheduled Feb. 10 to 14.
He is currently being housed in Dodge County Jail.
You have free articles remaining.
An autopsy showed Hollinshead suffered 15 gunshot wounds at an indeterminate range.
Hollinshead and Medina Espinosa had a daughter, who was 5 at the time of Hollinshead’s death. Hollinshead brought the girl to Medina Espinosa’s parents’ house at 322½ E. Third St. in Beaver Dam on March 23.
The two divorced in 2016 and Hollinshead was granted a protective order against Medina Espinosa the same year. Hollinshead had full custody of the girl and Medina Espinosa had lost his parental rights, according to court records. The DeKalb (Illinois) Daily Chronicle reported that those rights had been restored with specific conditions set for visitation.
According to the criminal complaint, Medina Espinosa’s mother told police Hollinshead “felt that she had a moral obligation” to allow the child to see her grandparents. Medina Espinosa’s mother and Hollinshead had exchanged text messages to set up the visit March 23.
It is the first time that the city of Beaver Dam has had a homicide in decades, according to Police Chief John Kreuziger.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.