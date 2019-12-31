TOP STORIES OF 2019: Beaver Dam affected by first murder in decades

Editor’s note: This is the last of a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the Daily Citizen staff.

Beaver Dam residents were shocked in the spring when a Beaver Dam man allegedly shot his ex-wife in the home of his parents in the 300 block of East Third Street.

Crime tape went up around the duplex at 322½ E. Third St. on March 23 after Beaver Dam Police discovered the sad story that unfolded in the home. Ulisses Medina Espinosa currently faces a first-degree homicide charge for alleging killing Stacia Hollinshead. A five-day jury trial is scheduled Feb. 10 to 14.

He is currently being housed in Dodge County Jail.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An autopsy showed Hollinshead suffered 15 gunshot wounds at an indeterminate range.

Hollinshead and Medina Espinosa had a daughter, who was 5 at the time of Hollinshead’s death. Hollinshead brought the girl to Medina Espinosa’s parents’ house at 322½ E. Third St. in Beaver Dam on March 23.