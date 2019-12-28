TOP STORIES OF 2019: Beaver Dam business losses added up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a statement issued at the time, CEO Kristi Tacony Humes said Nancy’s Notions faced increasing competitive pressure over the past several years. She called the decision difficult but necessary for the company’s long term direct-to-consumer strategy, saying the company is committed to focusing on its continued business transformation through an enhanced digital and merchandising strategy on nancysnotions.com.

Competitive pressure and excessive debt were the reasons the Shopko retail chain cited when it filed for bankruptcy protection in January.

The Ashwaubenon-based company originally had hopes of reorganizing, but instead ended up announcing in March that it would close all of its 367 stores.

The Beaver Dam Shopko closed in mid-June after being a presence in the community for almost a half-century. Shopko Hometown in Mayville and Columbus shut their doors, as well.

The pharmacies located inside the big box stores transferred patient records to nearby Walgreen’s locations.

Shopko’s eye care business was auctioned off as a separate entity in April, so a piece of the retailer remains in Beaver Dam.