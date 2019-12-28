TOP STORIES OF 2019: Beaver Dam business losses added up

Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the Daily Citizen staff.
The year 2019 was tough on retailers across the country, bringing record numbers of bankruptcies and closures. Beaver Dam was not immune as some longtime brick-and-mortar stores faced major changes.
Area tourism business took a large hit when the cancellation of Nancy’s Notions Sewing Weekend was announced in January. The weekend, which had been held each spring for 35 years, featured a vendor expo and warehouse sale alongside seminars and classes that drew approximately 4,000 people annually.
In June, the Tacony Corporation made the decision to close Nancy’s Notions Retail Store at 333 Beichl Ave. in Beaver Dam, along with its onsite classes. The final day for business was July 31.
Nancy’s Notions was founded by Nancy Zieman in 1979, who became widely known for the public television show “Sewing With Nancy.” In 2003, Zieman sold her company to Tacony Corporation and stayed on as the spokeswoman until her death in 2017.
The company sells sewing, quilting and embroidery supplies and is housed inside a 100,000-square-foot building in Beaver Dam that included the retail store. The warehouse is continuing with operations.
In a statement issued at the time, CEO Kristi Tacony Humes said Nancy’s Notions faced increasing competitive pressure over the past several years. She called the decision difficult but necessary for the company’s long term direct-to-consumer strategy, saying the company is committed to focusing on its continued business transformation through an enhanced digital and merchandising strategy on nancysnotions.com.
Competitive pressure and excessive debt were the reasons the Shopko retail chain cited when it filed for bankruptcy protection in January.
The Ashwaubenon-based company originally had hopes of reorganizing, but instead ended up announcing in March that it would close all of its 367 stores.
The Beaver Dam Shopko closed in mid-June after being a presence in the community for almost a half-century. Shopko Hometown in Mayville and Columbus shut their doors, as well.
The pharmacies located inside the big box stores transferred patient records to nearby Walgreen’s locations.
Shopko’s eye care business was auctioned off as a separate entity in April, so a piece of the retailer remains in Beaver Dam.
Shopko Optical has a new home at 820 Park Ave., just across the parking lot from its former site in the Park Village Shopping Center. Patient files from the Columbus location were transferred to Beaver Dam. The business can be reached at 920-887-3791.
