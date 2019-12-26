TOP STORIES OF 2019: Beaver Dam girls make history with third state championship

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the Daily Citizen staff.
From the moment the 2018-19 high school girls basketball season began, expectations surrounding Beaver Dam were through the roof.
The Golden Beavers lived up to them — and then some.
Led by NCAA Division I recruits Tara Stauffacher (University of Wisconsin), Paige Schumann (Eastern Illinois) and Aly Van Loo (North Dakota) and a talented supporting cast, the Golden Beavers went from ranked No. 14 in the country in the MaxPreps.com preseason poll to 10th at the end of the year after tying a state record with the program’s third-straight WIAA Division 2 state championship.
Only four other teams since the WIAA began having a girls basketball state tournament — Milwaukee Washington (from 1994-96), Cuba City (2005-06), Flambeau (2006-08) and Milwaukee Vincent (2007-09) — had won three straight championships, and Beaver Dam’s third in a row was arguably the most impressive of any of the 15 overall titles between the five teams.
The Golden Beavers, ranked 12th at the time, defeated 15th-ranked Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.) on Dec. 1, 2018, and then later that month defeated 25th-ranked HB Plant (Tampa, Fla.) 57-56 at the Naples Holiday Shootout. The only blemish on their resume last season would be a 52-43 loss to Miami (Fla.) Country Day at that same shootout, at the time the third-ranked team in the country and the No. 1 team in the final poll of the year.
Beaver Dam outscored opponents by an average of 37.1 points per game and outscored its 24 foes from Wisconsin by an average of 40.7 points per game, including wins by the score of 68-48 over Hortonville in the state semifinals and 65-46 over Monroe in the championship.
The Golden Beavers, who were featured in a story on ESPN.com last December during the start of their record-tying season, also set new program marks for least amount of points allowed per game (34.3), most made 3-pointers (247), best free throw percentage (69.75) and most assists (614).
That last record was perhaps most telling of all, because with Maty Wilke (a sophomore last year and one of the top recruits in the country) and Jada Donaldson (a junior last year who has since committed to NCAA Division I UW-Milwaukee) also in the mix, Beaver Dam could at any given time have five Division I players on the floor.
It was an embarrassment of riches, and the Golden Beavers used it to put Beaver Dam on the national map en route to yet another gold ball for the trophy case.
