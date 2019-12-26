TOP STORIES OF 2019: Beaver Dam girls make history with third state championship

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the Daily Citizen staff.

From the moment the 2018-19 high school girls basketball season began, expectations surrounding Beaver Dam were through the roof.

The Golden Beavers lived up to them — and then some.

Led by NCAA Division I recruits Tara Stauffacher (University of Wisconsin), Paige Schumann (Eastern Illinois) and Aly Van Loo (North Dakota) and a talented supporting cast, the Golden Beavers went from ranked No. 14 in the country in the MaxPreps.com preseason poll to 10th at the end of the year after tying a state record with the program’s third-straight WIAA Division 2 state championship.

Only four other teams since the WIAA began having a girls basketball state tournament — Milwaukee Washington (from 1994-96), Cuba City (2005-06), Flambeau (2006-08) and Milwaukee Vincent (2007-09) — had won three straight championships, and Beaver Dam’s third in a row was arguably the most impressive of any of the 15 overall titles between the five teams.