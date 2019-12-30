TOP STORIES OF 2019: Columbia County authorities busy with ongoing homicides in 2019

Investigation began late Sept. 27 when a woman called 911 to report her husband was dead at the bottom of the stairs after she heard a gunshot. Sarah Wolf said her husband had been searching for an intruder in the basement of their home on Bradley Road between Highways 60 and C after hearing noises. Responding authorities found Wolf’s body and safely evacuated Sarah Wolf and her small child from the residence, where they had been hiding in a room.

Columbia County Medical Examiner Angela Hinze found that the fatal gunshot wound was not self-inflicted. Authorities have said they believe the homicide was a targeted attack and not a random incident.

The sheriff’s office is still searching for information on an SUV or truck with a topper that had been driving with a loud exhaust between 9 and 10 p.m. Sept. 27 along Bradley Road.

A Friesland man pleaded no contest Sept. 24 to a 2016 killing.

Kevin Karl Krueger, 55, was charged with first degree homicide in February 2016 after being accused of shooting his estranged wife outside the Ridge Motor Inn, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage.