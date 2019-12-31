TOP STORIES OF 2019: Columbia County gets 3rd DA in less than year

Editor’s note: This is the last of a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the News Republic staff. Brenda Yaskal became the third district attorney in Columbia County in less than a year when Gov. Tony Evers appointed her to the suddenly vacant position in May.

Tristan Eagon resigned from the position in April — only 88 days into her tenure and only nine months after her predecessor, Jane Kohlwey, had announced her resignation in the middle of her most recent term.

Eagon described a “toxic environment” in the county in her letter to the state Department of Administration and claimed county officials had tried to “strong-arm” her into doing as she was told.

Eagon claimed officials “chiseled away” at her office staff, reassigning one staff member without notifying her, terminating another and then escorting out of the courthouse the entire support staff for the District Attorney’s Office. She said officials essentially gave her an ultimatum to either vacate the office or to continue to render the office completely inoperable.

