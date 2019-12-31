TOP STORIES OF 2019: Columbia County gets 3rd DA in less than year

Editor’s note: This is the last of a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the News Republic staff. Brenda Yaskal became the third district attorney in Columbia County in less than a year when Gov. Tony Evers appointed her to the suddenly vacant position in May.
Tristan Eagon resigned from the position in April — only 88 days into her tenure and only nine months after her predecessor, Jane Kohlwey, had announced her resignation in the middle of her most recent term.
Eagon described a “toxic environment” in the county in her letter to the state Department of Administration and claimed county officials had tried to “strong-arm” her into doing as she was told.
Eagon claimed officials “chiseled away” at her office staff, reassigning one staff member without notifying her, terminating another and then escorting out of the courthouse the entire support staff for the District Attorney’s Office. She said officials essentially gave her an ultimatum to either vacate the office or to continue to render the office completely inoperable.
Several county officials expressed disbelief at Eagon’s claims, including Supervisor Bob Koch of Lodi, a member of the County Board’s Judiciary Committee that oversees the DA’s office. Koch said the committee had received no requests from Eagon to expand or replace staff during the time of her employment.
Dan Drew of the town of Pacific, the board’s first vice chairman, said Eagon’s letter “was written by a woman who was frustrated, and who felt she was forced to resign — and she threw everybody else under the bus in her resignation.”
Prior to her appointment, Yaskal was working as assistant corporation counsel in Sauk County and had previously worked as a Columbia County assistant district attorney for 10 years.
“The decisions you make affect actual people,” Yaskal said of her goal to achieve justice for victims through transparency and accountability. “They are people who have actual lives and actual consequences.”
Yaskal will serve the remainder of the unexpired term to which Kohlwey originally was elected, which runs until January 2021.
Kohlwey, who held the position since 1998, offered no specific reason for her exit from office, but said she looked forward to spending time with her family, as well as church and leisure activities.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.