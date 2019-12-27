TOP STORIES OF 2019: Downtown revitalization takes shape in Beaver Dam

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the Daily Citizen staff.

The transformation of downtown Beaver Dam continued in 2019 with new businesses and amenities — and more are on the way.

Mayor Becky Glewen and other officials and organizations have made drawing new investment into downtown Beaver Dam a major priority. Much of the process was jump-started in 2018.

New businesses that opened in 2019 include Ooga Brewing Company, Riverfront Wine Bar and the Life Herb CBD shop. The Las Dos Chicas consignment shop opened late last year. In addition, the former St. Vincent de Paul building on South Spring Street was purchased by Dale and Cassandra Schmidt in August and renovated for office and retail use.

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre opened at its new site at 117 W. Maple Ave. as the year began and about six months later the Dodge County Center for the Arts opened across the street at 130 Maple Ave.