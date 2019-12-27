TOP STORIES OF 2019: Downtown revitalization takes shape in Beaver Dam

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the Daily Citizen staff.
The transformation of downtown Beaver Dam continued in 2019 with new businesses and amenities — and more are on the way.
Mayor Becky Glewen and other officials and organizations have made drawing new investment into downtown Beaver Dam a major priority. Much of the process was jump-started in 2018.
New businesses that opened in 2019 include Ooga Brewing Company, Riverfront Wine Bar and the Life Herb CBD shop. The Las Dos Chicas consignment shop opened late last year. In addition, the former St. Vincent de Paul building on South Spring Street was purchased by Dale and Cassandra Schmidt in August and renovated for office and retail use.
Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre opened at its new site at 117 W. Maple Ave. as the year began and about six months later the Dodge County Center for the Arts opened across the street at 130 Maple Ave.
More new businesses were announced this year and are planned to make the move into downtown like a chicken restaurant across the street from Ooga Brewing Company, a Southern food restaurant where there used to be a Mexican restaurant and a solar energy firm that has been pursuing major renovations of a vacant downtown building. Nunatak Coffee plans to open in a new space on South Spring Street.
There also was investment in infrastructure improvements in 2019. The alley next to American Bank has a new mural of silhouettes on the brick wall, with the design driven by local art classes and the silhouettes themselves painted by members of the community. An alley between Spring and Center streets was improved for easier use and to address water issues that were affecting businesses there. A building that previously housed a dry cleaning business on Maple Avenue was removed and parking added. New benches were installed downtown, covered by a grant.
The city has set up a new program using tax-increment finance district funds and facade improvement funds to create a more flexible grant program offering funds to business that may wish to come to the downtown area of Beaver Dam or existing business that would like to improve their existing spaces.
