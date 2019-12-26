TOP STORIES OF 2019: Homeless shelter organizers run into opposition in West Baraboo, find space needing work in Baraboo

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the News Republic staff.

After Baraboo’s sole homeless shelter closed in 2018, local organizers struggled to find a location for a new shelter, running into resistance in West Baraboo, but finally arriving at a Baraboo rental property in September.

Late last year, West Baraboo Church of God offered to let the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter occupy part of its Shaw Street building rent-free. However, village zoning code didn’t allow for that use.

The shelter board and church petitioned the village to change its code so shelters with the proper permits could operate in single-family residential districts.

Village board and plan commission meetings drew dozens of people, most of whom spoke in favor of the change, but neighbors living near the church campaigned against it, citing worries about how a shelter would impact residents and the nearby park.

With both opposition from their constituents and a recommendation from their zoning administrator, the village board in April denied the shelter’s request and instead changed zoning code to allow homeless shelters in other districts.