TOP STORIES OF 2019: Homeless shelter organizers run into opposition in West Baraboo, find space needing work in Baraboo
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the News Republic staff.

After Baraboo’s sole homeless shelter closed in 2018, local organizers struggled to find a location for a new shelter, running into resistance in West Baraboo, but finally arriving at a Baraboo rental property in September.

Late last year, West Baraboo Church of God offered to let the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter occupy part of its Shaw Street building rent-free. However, village zoning code didn’t allow for that use.

The shelter board and church petitioned the village to change its code so shelters with the proper permits could operate in single-family residential districts.

The Rev. Lisa Newberry tells the West Baraboo Plan Commission at its April 4 meeting at Village Hall about her experience opening First Presbyterian Church in Baraboo as a warming shelter over the coldest days of winter. The commission recommended denying a zoning request for a homeless shelter.

Village board and plan commission meetings drew dozens of people, most of whom spoke in favor of the change, but neighbors living near the church campaigned against it, citing worries about how a shelter would impact residents and the nearby park.

With both opposition from their constituents and a recommendation from their zoning administrator, the village board in April denied the shelter’s request and instead changed zoning code to allow homeless shelters in other districts.

The Rev. David Mowers, right, president of the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter board, listens during the West Baraboo Village Board meeting March 14 in which about 30 people offered opinions on whether the village should allow a homeless shelter.

The loss meant organizers had to renew their search for a site. By Sept. 9, they found one in a former memory care facility at 1200 Silver Circle, near Pierce Park in Baraboo.

Real Estate Management Solutions purchased the 4,700-square-foot building in August and offered to rent it to the shelter for $1,250 per month.

Extensive renovations are needed to make the building work as a shelter and fix the damage it incurred while vacant. The Rev. Dave Mowers, president of the shelter board, said the group has raised more than $100,000 as of about two weeks ago and hopes to reach $120,000 before starting renovations.

The Rev. Dave Mowers, president of the Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter Board, gestures Sept. 10 to the area where he expects homeless families to be able to stay in the Baraboo building the board recently leased for a shelter.

With the help of donated labor and supplies, Mowers said the building should open in early spring. He expects it to be able to house up to 30 people, with single men in one wing and single women and families in a secured second wing.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

