TOP STORIES OF 2019: Klafke new chief of police; Manthey retires

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the Daily Register staff.
A new era of leadership in the Portage Police Department begins in 2020 when Keith Klafke assumes the role of chief.
The Portage Police and Fire Commission announced Nov. 6 that the assistant chief would succeed the retiring Chief Ken Manthey on Feb. 1.
Manthey held the position since 2002 and has served the city for more than 40 years in law enforcement.
Klafke started in the department as an officer in 2001 and also served as sergeant and administrative lieutenant before being promoted to assistant chief in 2018.
You have free articles remaining.
“I don’t think you choose it, I think it chooses you,” Klafke said of law enforcement. “It’s a calling.”
The commission selected Klafke from a pool of three finalists that included Detective Lt. Dan Garrigan and retired Champaign County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Allen Jones.
The commission, in a statement, said Klafke possesses a “clear vision for the future” and would build upon Manthey’s tenure as chief by staying “strongly committed” to community-based police work.
“We’re not just here to enforce laws,” Klafke said. “We’re here to partner with our community to come up with different ideas for quality of life. What better way can you be involved in the community but through law enforcement?”
Manthey, as chief, was involved in community efforts that addressed suicide, opioid addiction, homelessness and more. His accomplishments as chief included purchasing defibrillators for squad cars, establishing a police chaplains committee, launching the department’s first K9 team, starting a citizens police academy, hiring two community service officers, organizing the Volunteers in Police Services group and prioritizing critical incident stress debriefing sessions.
“Being chief is not a one-person show,” Manthey said, emphasizing the support he received from the mayor, city administrator, police and fire commission and city council. “It’s been great teamwork.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.