TOP STORIES OF 2019: Three drown in Wisconsin River over summer 2019

Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the Daily Register staff.
The Wisconsin River claimed three lives in 2019.
In June, Jamison Miller went missing in the Wisconsin River near Chapel Gorge Trail, a Wisconsin State Natural Area just north of Wisconsin Dells. The 11-year-old boy from Grand Marsh was visiting the area with family and drowned. His body was found six days after he went missing at the Kilbourn Dam, about two miles downstream from the trail.
In July, Kou Her, 53, of Madison drowned in the Wisconsin River in Sauk County after attempting to rescue his wife and two children from drowning.
You have free articles remaining.
The Sauk County’s Sheriff’s Office found Her’s body near a remote island in the town of Troy, after his family reported him missing near the south side of Prairie du Sac dam. The island is about 13 miles downstream from where Her went under.
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said Her and his family were fishing in the river when his wife and two of their three children slipped into the water and were carried away by a heavy current.
The sheriff’s report said that Her jumped into the river to attempt to save his family. Both children and Her’s wife made it safely to shore.
In August, Noe Guzman-Olivares drowned in the Wisconsin River at Newport Park.
Lake Delton police responded to an emergency call of a 50-year-old man struggling in the water. The report said the man was trying to rescue a family member. The man later died on the scene despite life-saving efforts that had been administered.
There were no lifeguards posted at the park, as it is a swim at your own risk area, as are many of the swimming areas along the Wisconsin River.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone