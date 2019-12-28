TOP STORIES OF 2019: Three drown in Wisconsin River over summer 2019

Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the Daily Register staff.

The Wisconsin River claimed three lives in 2019.

In June, Jamison Miller went missing in the Wisconsin River near Chapel Gorge Trail, a Wisconsin State Natural Area just north of Wisconsin Dells. The 11-year-old boy from Grand Marsh was visiting the area with family and drowned. His body was found six days after he went missing at the Kilbourn Dam, about two miles downstream from the trail.

In July, Kou Her, 53, of Madison drowned in the Wisconsin River in Sauk County after attempting to rescue his wife and two children from drowning.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sauk County’s Sheriff’s Office found Her’s body near a remote island in the town of Troy, after his family reported him missing near the south side of Prairie du Sac dam. The island is about 13 miles downstream from where Her went under.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said Her and his family were fishing in the river when his wife and two of their three children slipped into the water and were carried away by a heavy current.