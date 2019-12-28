TOP STORIES OF 2019: Unfinished cases highlight 2019 homicides in Sauk County

Another ongoing homicide case in Sauk County involves the death of a 37-year-old Westfield man. Authorities have said Amber Lundgren, 35, of Richland Center, admitted to shooting Christopher Lytle after an altercation in a turnaround area of North Hein Road near Levee Road in the town of Fairfield.

According to the criminal complaint, Lundgren was questioned by Sauk County detectives more than once before admitting she twice shot Lytle with a .38 revolver she had in her purse. Detectives located Lundgren by the license plate of her car, caught by surveillance footage outside of the Ho-Chunk casino, where Lundgren picked Lytle up around 7 p.m. the night of his death.

Lundgren told detectives Lytle had suggested they “get high” and began inappropriately touching her legs while she was driving. According to the complaint, Lytle told Lundgren spending time with her was “a waste of time” after she said no to his advances and hit her. Lytle then, according to Lundgren, got out of the vehicle in the turnaround area and pulled her out of the driver’s seat before pushing her down and attempting to lie on top of her.