TOP STORIES OF 2019: Unfinished cases highlight 2019 homicides in Sauk County

Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the News Republic staff.
Two homicide suspects are still navigating the court system after authorities say a woman admitted to shooting a man in Fairfield and a Middleton man allegedly killed a man over $100.
Harold A. Johnson, 88, of Portage, had lent money to 68-year-old Robert M. Pulvermacher. Prosecutors charged Pulvermacher with first-degree homicide after they say he stabbed Johnson to death in his own car.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, a forensic pathologist from University Hospital in Madison found two wounds to Johnson’s neck severed a major artery and were likely fatal. There were three other wounds on the left and right sides of his upper back and the back of his right shoulder.
Investigators found Johnson’s body in the vehicle in a remote area of the Ho-Chunk casino parking lot Jan. 14, about 19 hours after security footage shows Pulvermacher leaving the casino with Johnson only to return alone. Pulvermacher disappeared after briefly staying in a Madison motel until Jan. 15, but was brought into custody Jan. 23 after a snow plow driver reported someone trying to break into his brother’s business in the middle of the night.
Pulvermacher is set to begin a jury trial Feb. 24 after standing mute at a March hearing, which prompted Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock to enter a plea of not guilty on his behalf. A request for a change of venue for the trial was denied Nov. 11. He is currently being held at the Sauk County Jail on $250,000 cash bond.
Another ongoing homicide case in Sauk County involves the death of a 37-year-old Westfield man. Authorities have said Amber Lundgren, 35, of Richland Center, admitted to shooting Christopher Lytle after an altercation in a turnaround area of North Hein Road near Levee Road in the town of Fairfield.
According to the criminal complaint, Lundgren was questioned by Sauk County detectives more than once before admitting she twice shot Lytle with a .38 revolver she had in her purse. Detectives located Lundgren by the license plate of her car, caught by surveillance footage outside of the Ho-Chunk casino, where Lundgren picked Lytle up around 7 p.m. the night of his death.
Lundgren told detectives Lytle had suggested they “get high” and began inappropriately touching her legs while she was driving. According to the complaint, Lytle told Lundgren spending time with her was “a waste of time” after she said no to his advances and hit her. Lytle then, according to Lundgren, got out of the vehicle in the turnaround area and pulled her out of the driver’s seat before pushing her down and attempting to lie on top of her.
When she kicked him to get away, Lundgren said she re-entered the vehicle and got her gun. She told detectives she could see Lytle “out of the corner” of her eye kneeling and turned away from her when she shot at him. She told detectives she used a handle on the vehicle for balance and shot Lytle again in the back of the neck as he was lying unresponsive because she was afraid he would get back up. His body was found around 4 p.m. the next day by someone driving on the road.
Lundgren is being held at the jail on $1 million cash bond and is set to next appear in court Jan. 16.
