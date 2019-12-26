TOP STORIES OF 2019: Wisconsin American Legion celebrates 100th anniversary, freedom in 2019

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of five articles examining the top news stories of the year as identified by the Daily Register staff.

In September, the Wisconsin American Legion Foundation celebrated its 100th anniversary with a Celebration of Freedom at Veterans Memorial Field in Portage.

The event took place over the span of five days, Sept. 4-8, to celebrate veterans and the 100th anniversary of the Wisconsin American Legion. It kicked off with American Legion Riders and city of Portage police, fire and EMS escorting the American Vietnam Traveling Tribute Wall from Gunderson Road to Veterans Memorial Field at the Columbia County fairgrounds, to be on display throughout the weekend.

The tribute, a smaller replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. displays the names of casualties from the Vietnam War, was displayed throughout the weekend’s events.

Hundreds of people lined the route to show their respect.

The event also featured musical performances, including from Chris Kroeze, a Barron County native and runner-up on the NBC television show “The Voice”, and Conscious Pilot a rock band.