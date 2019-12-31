Top ten Juneau County stories of 2019 part II

Heesch and Muñoz were selected for a second round of interviews the following week.

“Our community is important to us and this whole process has been an opportunity for the board to see that,” Kryka said. “How involved our community is in the progress of our school district… a lot of school communities can’t say that.”

Heesch graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1983. He has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, a Bachelor of Science in Business Education from Winona State University and a Master of Arts in Education and Educational Leadership from Marian University.

He accepted a position to coach Mauston boys basketball in 1996 and began teaching there two years later.

“He’s a great fit,” Rogers said. “He’s extremely qualified in our district. He knows our district… he’s well known by the staff and the students, well liked. I can’t say enough nice things about Joel.”

3. Speedway coming despite objections

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite protests from numerous members of the public and the misgivings of three of the four present members of the Mauston Planning Commission, a Speedway gas station is coming to Mauston.