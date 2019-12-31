Top ten Juneau County stories of 2019 part II

The Star-Times has put together a list of the top stories for 2019. What follows is numbers five through one.
5. Mauston deficit
Substantial budget changes are in store for Mauston, as the city faces an estimated deficit of over $1 million. Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg revealed in his State of the City presentation April 9, a deficit of about $650,000 in the capital project fund and about $1.1-2.1 million in the equipment replacement fund, necessitating about $200,000-300,000 in budget cuts to the general fund.
The undesignated fund balance, which might otherwise be used in financial emergencies, is too low to cover the deficit. The fund’s balance was $1.05 million in 2015, $986,000 in 2016, $806,000 in 2017 and about $800,000 in 2018, though last year’s figure is not finalized. Reeg emphasized no money is missing from the budget.
So far, the Mauston Common Council has unanimously approved a proposal to reallocate about $60,000 in wages to relieve pressure on the general fund. The reallocation affects the wages of Mauston Administrator Randy Reeg, Deputy Clerk Diane Kropiwka and Deputy Treasurer Julie Fitzgerald, drawing a greater share of their wages from the utility fund rather than the general fund. In a full calendar year, the reallocation will save the general fund about $92,000.
Reeg said about $200,000 more in budget cuts is being discussed.
“I don’t believe that we can place the burden of remedying this problem on the backs of our citizens and taxpayers,” Reeg said. “They didn’t create this problem and should not be asked to pay for it, so I will not recommend new debt or new fees or charges to fix the problem, with the possible exception of completing the fire station.”
4. Mauston gets new superintendent
Mauston High School Assistant Principal Joel Heesch has accepted a one year contract offered by the school board to serve as superintendent.
Heesch will succeed current Superintendent Dr. Christine Weymouth, who announced her retirement in 2018. His annual salary will be $115,000.
“The contract is good to go, we have a superintendent who will start July 1,” said Mauston School Board President RJ Rogers. “It was a 6-0 (school board) vote. It was a unanimous vote on the contract.”
Mauston School Board Vice President Betty Kryka said it is “not uncommon” for superintendents to begin their tenure with a one year contract.
Four candidates were brought in Feb. 5 and formally interviewed by the school board while also answering questions from community members in a separate room. The four candidates were Heesch, Waupaca School Superintendent Greg Nyen, Menomonie High School Principal David Muñoz and Hillsboro School Superintendent Curt Bisarek.
Heesch and Muñoz were selected for a second round of interviews the following week.
“Our community is important to us and this whole process has been an opportunity for the board to see that,” Kryka said. “How involved our community is in the progress of our school district… a lot of school communities can’t say that.”
Heesch graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1983. He has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, a Bachelor of Science in Business Education from Winona State University and a Master of Arts in Education and Educational Leadership from Marian University.
He accepted a position to coach Mauston boys basketball in 1996 and began teaching there two years later.
“He’s a great fit,” Rogers said. “He’s extremely qualified in our district. He knows our district… he’s well known by the staff and the students, well liked. I can’t say enough nice things about Joel.”
3. Speedway coming despite objections
Despite protests from numerous members of the public and the misgivings of three of the four present members of the Mauston Planning Commission, a Speedway gas station is coming to Mauston.
Mayor Brian McGuire, Tanner Vodvarka, and Sally Luehman voted in favor of a conditional use permit for Speedway at 533 Gateway Ave. Don Hoffman voted nay at the Plan Commission meeting June 27. Unlike in some other municipalities, the permit does not now go to the full Common Council, and has final approval.
The gas station will occupy the space currently used by Anjeros and Alaskan Inn & Suites, with Hardees remaining in place.
The June 27 public hearing is the second public hearing held on the proposed gas station, with the first raising concerns about semi-truck parking, extra traffic, emissions from the trucks, noise, security, and the proximity to residences.
Rob Sweet, a consultant for Speedway, presented updated plans for the gas station to the Plan Commission. According to Sweet, the company listened to the public concerns and took steps to address numerous issues.
“We heard you… and we felt the biggest issue was truck parking,” said Sweet. “This is not a truck stop…We changed plans and got rid of the truck parking area.”
2. New fire station opens
The new Mauston Fire Station is now officially open for business, giving the city’s firefighters a needed upgrade over their former cramped quarters and the Mauston Police Department additional space.
City officials and fire station personnel held a dedication ceremony Nov. 11 to mark the opening of the about $2.7 million building at 432 Hickory St., Mauston. Construction began on the project in June 2018, with the city taking possession of the building Sept. 10, 2019.
“It was a long project, with a lot of people involved,” said Mauston Mayor Brian McGuire. “Lot of time getting things the way we wanted them.”
Construction was initially scheduled for completion Feb. 15, 2019, but delays led to the city granting an extension on construction through the end of March 2019. Delays from the end of March through the city taking possession in September were not authorized, and City Administrator Randy Reeg said the city is leaving open the possibility of pursuing damages resulting from the delays against Altman Construction.
“We’re still deciding if we’re pursuing damages,” Reeg said. “We have one large pay application outstanding.”
Overall, the city is pleased with the building, despite some cracking in the floor of the bay. Reeg said the plan for now is to let vehicles drive on the floor and watch how frost affects the floor before taking any further corrective action.
“This is a beautiful facility, and much needed,” said Mauston Fire Chief Kim Hale. “The Fire Department needed to move, and the Police Department needed some more space… I haven’t heard a bad comment from anyone about the building.”
Prior to the completion of the new station, both police and fire personnel were operating out of the same building on Mansion Street. The situation left both departments cramped for space, and emergency vehicles leaving the station had to cope with blind corners and school traffic.
“We gained a lot of safety for everyone, not just the fire department but the community,” Hale said.
1. Sex offender restrictions pass in Mauston
The Mauston Common Council unanimously approved an ordinance at it’s regular meeting Feb. 26 establishing sex offender residency restrictions and child safety zones.
There were previously no Mauston ordinances restricting sex offender residency.
The new ordinance prohibits sex offenders from living within 500 feet of parks or schools or other designated child safety zones.
Mauston City Administrator Randy Reeg said sex offenders previously residing within the 500 foot limits of Child Safety Zones will not be forced to move.