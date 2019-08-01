JUNEAU — Fun for the entire family is planned Saturday at the Dodge County Humane Society’s Bags for Wags event.
Executive Director Kensie Drinkwine said the second annual fundraiser is centered around a professionally run bean bag toss tournament.
Cost is $40 for a two-person team to participate in the tournament to be held at the society’s headquarters, N6839 Hwy 26, Juneau. It’s a pool play and double elimination tournament, with registration beginning at 10 a.m. Boards and bags are provided.
“Payout is 40% of entry fees to the top two teams,” she said. “It’s open to everyone and the weather is expected to be beautiful Saturday — it should be a great day to be outside.”
A full food stand of brats, burgers, hot dogs, walking tacos and beverages for both kids and adults will be for sale. Drinkwine said to save room for delicious treats at the “biggest bake sale in the county.”
There will be face painting and a bounce house for young children. New this year is a petting zoo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Dodgeland’s FFA students are bringing some pretty cool animals. Kids can visit with rabbits, sheep, a calf, a hedgehog and goats,” she said.
A vendor fair featuring both pet and non-pet related wares will also be at the event. Some of the vendors are: DYEnamic Tees & Things, World Finance Corp., Kreative Krafts, Tupperware, Customized Containers, Color Street, Studio405, Artisian Soap, Journey’s Zen, Hatzinger Mutt Hutt, Little Spur Home Decor, JL Woodburnings, Pure Romance, and Robyn Lynn’s cottage Creations.
Drinkwine said at least 50 raffle baskets have been donated to help raise funds for the organization with many more expected. A 50/50 raffle will be held, too.
The three-acre Randy C. Fiegel Memorial Dog Park on site will be open for use. It is sectioned into three areas; two sections for large dogs and one section for small dogs.
The Dodge County Humane Society will also be open throughout the day and the public is encouraged to stop in and visit the adoptable animals.
“We are holding a special on Saturday. The adoption fee for all adult cats will be waived and the fee for kittens will be only $25,” she said. “We also have someone who is graciously sponsoring the adoption fee for a pair of active, friendly pit bulls that have been here a long time.”
To sign up for Bags for Wags or for more information, message the Dodge County Humane Society on Facebook or call/text 920-210-7329.
