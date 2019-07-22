When Cindy LeGrand first heard she could volunteer to help others learn about community-based services that could help them, she was glad to take on the duty.
“It is in my genes, helping people,” LeGrand said.
For three years, LeGrand has served as an advocate for those who take part in Touched Twice United Portage. The free community healthcare event with no income restrictions offers a connection to countywide organizations and basic services like haircuts, donated clothing and a food pantry. There also are dental screenings, counseling and chiropractic services offered during the event at the Columbia County Fairgrounds.
LeGrand volunteers during the day to show visitors around and introduce them to organizations throughout the county that can offer resources for those who might need them.
“We do have individuals who need just a little help,” she said.
Touched Twice United participation is not limited by age, LeGrand said. Through her work she meets people of all ages and registers participants before guiding them as an advocate, explaining what resources are available, from the education of young children to programs for senior citizens.
Part of the success of the event set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 comes from volunteers willing to take on different tasks. Chiropractor Kevin Blau, who began the program, said the group has a sufficient number of advocates like LeGrand, but still needs volunteers for set up. Mainly, people to help organize clothing and food items beginning at 5 p.m. the night before. There also will be a need for volunteers the day of the event in two separate shifts; one from 9 a.m. to noon and the other from noon to 3 p.m.
Since the event began, Blau said they usually have between 70-100 volunteers. He said a meeting meant to provide more information to interested volunteers will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at City of Refuge Church in Portage.
The event was started in Columbia County after Blau attended the event in Madison and noted that it did not exist in the area. He began Touched Twice United Portage three years ago and gathered different people and organizations to provide services.
Blau said in 2018 Touched Twice United brought in 200-250 visitors, so the work of volunteers is vital. They still are welcoming groups or agencies looking to provide services as well, Blau added.
“The goal is to be personal, and to ensure people get the services they need,” Blau said. “They may not know about them. They probably don’t know what's there.”
LeGrand said participants in the past have been surprised to learn about what tools they can use, either through government programs or other organizations’ resources. She said the point is to help make connections.
Blau echoed the sentiment and said the group feels particularly focused on ensuring residents feel like they belong.
“The community is here for the people,” Blau said. “We want people to feel like a part of the community and that people care.”
