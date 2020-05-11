Tourism secretary: COVID-19 impact on Baraboo, Dells large, but 'reasons to be optimistic'

The Baraboo chamber also receives part of its funding from room taxes. Hornby said the chamber will have to look at “revamping how we do things for the remainder of this year” to make up for the loss.

Reasons for optimism

But Meaney said Wisconsin benefits from being accessible by car to other states and having many outdoor destinations -- including in the Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells region -- that can support social distancing. Devil’s Lake State Park, south of Baraboo, saw about 2.6 million visitors in 2019, according to the park superintendent.

“There are reasons to be optimistic for a potential rebound on the horizon,” Meaney said, pointing to a national survey showing more than half of people plan to travel domestically when the COVID-19 restrictions lift rather than internationally and more than three-quarters of those people plan to drive to their destination rather than fly. That works in Wisconsin’s favor, Meaney said.

“When travel can resume, we are optimistic that with the right messaging and with the appropriate safety and health guidances in place in our businesses and our destinations, we can very safely drive the rebound through that category of activities,” she said.