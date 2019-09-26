After becoming a recipient of the 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant, Tower Rock Elementary is wasting no time turning the awarded funds into student activities and experiences.
Tower Rock Principal Kelly Petrowski said the $500,000 grant will be spread out over five years, with $100,000 being used each year.
“The idea is to provide, robust, academically enriching, physically active programs,” Petrowski said at the Sep. 23 Sauk Prairie School Board meeting, which was held at Tower Rock.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the grant awards funds for five consecutive years, “contingent upon satisfactory progress toward goals… a comprehensive end-of-year report, including data on student progress in core academic areas (which) is collected from each grantee annually.”
Prior to being awarded the grant, Tower Rock surveyed families and staff to conduct a needs assessment and evaluate how to optimally allocate resources.
“There was an accessibility issue to after school activities,” Petrowski said. “A big portion of our population was unable to make the drive eight miles.”
Tower Rock is located in the rural area outside the more populated village centers of Sauk City and Prairie du Sac.
Schools could qualify for the grant either through lower test scores, which would display a need for more funding, or a displayed need for increased financial support at the student level.
Petrowski said the former option was not possible for Tower Rock.
“I’m happy to report we did not meet the requirement based on that,” Petrowski said. “We outpaced the state by six points on reading (for) this year and we outpaced the state by 16 points in math this year.”
While students’ scores were not lagging, the case for after school programing could still be made.
“We do have federal funds that come to us based on the number or percentage of students receiving free or reduced lunch, (based) on income,” Petrowski said. “That’s a unique thing at Tower Rock that doesn’t necessarily exist elsewhere in the district.”
Petrowski said the four main goals for the program, set by the Department of Public Instruction, are challenging the development of learners, supporting the development of other skills necessary for success, providing a stable and safe supportive environment, and engaging families in support of student learning.
“We know that families rely on it for after (school) care,” Petrowski said.
Physical activities are a main part of the programming. Throughout the year, students will play basketball and go snowshoeing and hiking among other things.
STEM activities, jewelry making and elementary level paleontology were also examples of available activities for students.
Petrowski said already she’s seen students take a liking to the program. She recalled one student in particular who begged his mother to postpone pick up from school so he could stay for after school activities with friends.
“There’ve been a lot of great stories like these already,” Petrowski said.
Graduation Pathways Update
Sauk Prairie High School Principal Chad Harnisch said when he began in his role in 2013, he became aware there was “a pending crisis” when it came to graduation pathways for students.
Harnisch said there were 31 students at the time who, if they passed every class they were enrolled in, would still not qualify for graduation based on credits. The problem stemmed from how credits were calculated.
From that problem, Graduation Pathway Two was created. Pathway Two allowed Harnisch to waive some elective credits to enable students to graduate.
“We use that pathway all the time,” Harnisch said.
When neither the default option or Pathway Two are ideal, there is Pathway Three.
Alternative Education Coordinator Kim Penza spoke on Pathway Three, a non-credit based diploma graduation option.
“She has pursued a competency based approach,” Harnisch said of Penza. “We want you to know what that means.”
Penza said Pathway Three students still pursue the 15 credits mandated by the state.
“Then it gives us the opportunity to work on things the students may need to be successful,” Penza said.
In the past, students opting for Pathway Three would often pursue the GEDO test to graduate, but Penza said upon review there were problems with that approach.
“A lot of our students were having trouble with the GEDO test,” Penza said. “Either their skills were so far behind, that it took a longer time than they were willing to stay in high school to get ready to take that test, or they had such bad test anxiety that the GEDO test was just not made for them.”
Recognizing the obstacles with that approach, Penza said she explored different, more flexible options for students.
Penza found what she was looking for already implemented at the Fort Atkinson High School’s competency program.
Through that program, which Sauk Prairie is now emulating, students get credit for work they’ve already completed in high school rather than having to start over, which often pushes the graduation date back.
“If they’ve already earned an algebra credit in high school, I’m not going to make them do it again,” Penza said.
While working on their state mandated 15 credits, students can receive curriculum tailored to their needs which can focus on things such as test taking skills, stress management and other practical competencies.
As an example of one recent project in the program, Penza said students were required to plan a fictional trip around the country, with 20 locations being chosen.
“They’re learning about all these places across the U.S.,” Penza said. “They’re going to calculate (costs of) their trip across the United States, so they’re learning some math skills.”
Penza said curriculum needs are assessed and subsequently determined for each student individually.
Going forward, Harnisch said about five percent of students will graduate through Pathway Three.
