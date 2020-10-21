Town and city of Beaver Dam reach settlements in Woodland Drive case

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The town and city both struck settlements with the developers to end the lawsuit. The city of Beaver Dam Common Council approved a settlement on Monday. Under the terms of the settlement, the city will give two parcels of land to the developers with no purchase price: one 9.2-acre parcel behind Walmart and one 2.5-acre parcel adjacent to Oak Point.

The developers will be required to build taxable improvements with a construction cost of at least $500,000 on the parcel near Walmart by 2023. They will be required to build taxable improvements with a construction cost of at least $1 million on the parcel near Oak Point by 2024. They will have to pay damages to the city of $25,000 and $75,000 respectively if they fail to do so, which City Attorney Maryann Schacht said is a protection for the city.

City-owned properties are unassessed for value. The city bought the property near Walmart in 2000 from the Kelloms for $211,000, according to county property records. The property near Oak Point appears to have been carved out of a property the city bought from the Beaver Dam Area Development Corporation in 2007 for $1.5 million.

"It was a lot of labor but certainly a good outcome in the end," Mayor Becky Glewen said of the settlement.