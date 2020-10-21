Town and city of Beaver Dam reach settlements in Woodland Drive case

A dispute over a housing development in Beaver Dam will soon reach a conclusion following settlements.
The developers for the Oak Point Village single-story apartment complex on the city's north side sued the city of Beaver Dam and the town of Beaver Dam in June 2019. The lawsuit stemmed from a barrier on Woodland Drive that blocked access to the development as it was under construction. The development is accessed by driving through the town on Woodland Drive past a town subdivision.
The unincorporated town was not a party to a agreement between the city and the developer to build Oak Point and put up the barrier with concerns about how the increased traffic would affect nearby town residents.
The town and city struck an intergovernmental agreement later in 2019 to get the barrier removed. The agreement included the installation of a stop sign at the intersection of Spring Street and Woodland Drive and the city giving up annexation rights over the Shady Oaks subdivision. The annexation agreement was surrendered despite the city providing sewer service to the subdivision for the past 30 years.
A barrier to the opening of a new housing development in Beaver Dam has been removed — literally.
The developers alleged that the barrier violated the development agreement and impacted their ability to market the new development, seeking damages. The town and city said the claims had no merit and that the developers acted in bad faith. The lawsuit remained active even after the barrier was removed.
Support Local Journalism
The town and city both struck settlements with the developers to end the lawsuit. The city of Beaver Dam Common Council approved a settlement on Monday. Under the terms of the settlement, the city will give two parcels of land to the developers with no purchase price: one 9.2-acre parcel behind Walmart and one 2.5-acre parcel adjacent to Oak Point.
The developers will be required to build taxable improvements with a construction cost of at least $500,000 on the parcel near Walmart by 2023. They will be required to build taxable improvements with a construction cost of at least $1 million on the parcel near Oak Point by 2024. They will have to pay damages to the city of $25,000 and $75,000 respectively if they fail to do so, which City Attorney Maryann Schacht said is a protection for the city.
City-owned properties are unassessed for value. The city bought the property near Walmart in 2000 from the Kelloms for $211,000, according to county property records. The property near Oak Point appears to have been carved out of a property the city bought from the Beaver Dam Area Development Corporation in 2007 for $1.5 million.
"It was a lot of labor but certainly a good outcome in the end," Mayor Becky Glewen said of the settlement.
Court documents indicate that the town of Beaver Dam also struck a settlement with the developers. The Daily Citizen was unable to confirm the details of the settlement by press time. Town Attorney Paul Uttech did not return a call for comment. Attorneys for the developers did not return an email requesting a copy of the settlement, which has yet to be filed in court. Town Chairman John Kuzniewicz declined to comment. Town Clerk Kristine Klodowski said she did not have a copy of the settlement.
The city is also working to extend Woodland Drive past Oak Point to Commercial Drive, connecting Center Street to Spring Street.
Michelle and Steve Foote of the development firms named in the lawsuit did not return a request for comment.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.