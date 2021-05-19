Town of Beaver Dam affirms need for Woodland Drive extension

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — The town of Beaver Dam board affirmed its desire to have Woodland Drive extended to Commercial Drive on Tuesday.
Issues over Woodland Drive have gone on for years, sparking contentious negotiations, agreements, settlements and even a lawsuit. After the city approved the Oak Point housing development off Woodland Drive, the town placed a barrier blocking access to the development as it was under construction. The city later came to an agreement with the town that included the city extending Woodland Drive to Commercial Drive, making a new connection between Spring Street and Center Street.
The agreement also terminated a decades old annexation agreement that leaves the city providing sewer and water service to residential properties that are not part of the city.
The developers sued the city and the town in 2019. Both the city and town reached settlements with the developers, though the lawsuit from Beaver Dam Woodland Drive, LLC and M & M Contracting remains open, with a telephone scheduling conference set for June 3. One aspect of the city's settlement in October 2020 was giving the developers parcels of land for no purchase price to build taxable improvements.
Town Chairman Jeff Schmitt said he and the town attorney met with city officials about the Woodland Drive extension, where the city asked the town to be relieved of the requirement to extend Woodland Drive as a through street so people would have another way to get in. He said the city communicated that its relationship with the developers disintegrated, losing a way to pay for the street extension project, particularly the utilities.
Mayor Becky Glewen said the city wanted to give the town the option about the Woodland Drive extension to see if it still really wanted it out of courtesy, mentioning that the town dropped a need for traffic lights in the area where there ended up being stop signs, and since there have been discussions about extra traffic on North Spring Street. Glewen said the issue about the parcels and the development wasn't related and that the city has already budgeted for the road with funds available in streets, wastewater, water, and storm water capital improvements program accounts.
The city Common Council already voted to approve the contract for the project to Krause Excavating of Markesan for $275,000 in April.
"It took a while to reach that terms of that agreement, and I think the feedback the town received at the time was a real concern about all that additional traffic that would be put on Woodland Drive because of the new development," said town attorney Paul Uttech. "The aim of that discussion was to persuade the city that if they extend Woodland Drive, that would relieve some of that traffic flow. We didn't get there overnight."
City Attorney Maryann Schacht said the decision was made to extend the road. The extension is expected to be a more country style road. She said the city and town are collaborating more, which did not necessarily happen much in the past. The city is refitting an existing structure in the area for a new public works building area.
Schacht said she could not comment on the parcel issue with the developers at this time, but she will when it's sorted out. Attorneys for developers Michelle and Steve Foote passed an email from The Daily Citizen along to the developers that was not returned by press time.
Schmitt said the town has a good agreement with the city and that city officials were not adamant about the extension and understood the town's viewpoint after discussing it.
The town board voted to stick with the extension.
