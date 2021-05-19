Town of Beaver Dam affirms need for Woodland Drive extension

Mayor Becky Glewen said the city wanted to give the town the option about the Woodland Drive extension to see if it still really wanted it out of courtesy, mentioning that the town dropped a need for traffic lights in the area where there ended up being stop signs, and since there have been discussions about extra traffic on North Spring Street. Glewen said the issue about the parcels and the development wasn't related and that the city has already budgeted for the road with funds available in streets, wastewater, water, and storm water capital improvements program accounts.

The city Common Council already voted to approve the contract for the project to Krause Excavating of Markesan for $275,000 in April.

"It took a while to reach that terms of that agreement, and I think the feedback the town received at the time was a real concern about all that additional traffic that would be put on Woodland Drive because of the new development," said town attorney Paul Uttech. "The aim of that discussion was to persuade the city that if they extend Woodland Drive, that would relieve some of that traffic flow. We didn't get there overnight."