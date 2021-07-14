Town of Beaver Dam board to vote on ATV/UTV ordinance

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — The town of Beaver Dam board will hash out more details for a possible upcoming ordinance to allow all-terrain and utility terrain vehicles on town roads.
A draft ordinance is on the table permitting ATVs and UTVs on any town road with signage and county and state roadways posted 35 mph or less. Enthusiasts have lobbied area municipalities to allow the vehicles on roads. Multiple communities have opened up their roads to the vehicles in recent years, including the city of Waupun, the city of Juneau and some towns. Dodge County also has designated routes. The city of Beaver Dam does not allow ATV/UTV on city roads.
"The situation we have right now is folks are doing it. They're using the town roads, beyond the agricultural exemptions," said town chair Jeff Schmitt said at a public hearing Tuesday. "You're still going to have UTVs and ATVs because of the agricultural exemptions no matter what. Folks want to utilize it for the recreation opportunity and for whatever reason they want to use them. They're doing it. They're sneaking through and they're getting to the adjoining townships and enjoying the ability to ride them."
The board voted to postpone voting on an ATV/UTV ordinance until August for law enforcement to consider possible dangerous intersections and where best to sign the roads.
"I know we want to have fun and we want to have the recreational activities, but we can't lose the fact that we do have people dying on these things," said Sheriff Dale Schmidt, a town resident. A man died in the town of Lebanon in May following a rollover crash where alcohol was believed to be a factor on a roadway that was open to ATV and UTV use.
Town Attorney Paul Uttech said that the way the ordinance is written, the town can just choose to not sign a route for ATV/UTV use if police say it would be dangerous and wouldn't make sense to sign.
"I think the enforcement needs to be fairly strict in the use of those," said Town Police Chief Matt Riel. "You can't just give warnings on warnings on warnings. For the safety of everybody, we need to be fairly strict on our enforcement."
The town might receive an official commitment from the Marshfield Riders, a local ATV/UTV club, to help cover the cost of the necessary signage.
The proposed ordinance would require anyone operating an ATV/UTV to have a valid drivers license. Routes would be open from 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Operators would have to stay on the extreme right side of the paved portion of the road, unless making a left turn. Vehicles would need to stay single file and could not exceed 35 mph or the speed limit, whichever is lower.
The proposed ordinance does not contain a requirement for liability insurance.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.