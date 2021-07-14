Town of Beaver Dam board to vote on ATV/UTV ordinance

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — The town of Beaver Dam board will hash out more details for a possible upcoming ordinance to allow all-terrain and utility terrain vehicles on town roads.

A draft ordinance is on the table permitting ATVs and UTVs on any town road with signage and county and state roadways posted 35 mph or less. Enthusiasts have lobbied area municipalities to allow the vehicles on roads. Multiple communities have opened up their roads to the vehicles in recent years, including the city of Waupun, the city of Juneau and some towns. Dodge County also has designated routes. The city of Beaver Dam does not allow ATV/UTV on city roads.

"The situation we have right now is folks are doing it. They're using the town roads, beyond the agricultural exemptions," said town chair Jeff Schmitt said at a public hearing Tuesday. "You're still going to have UTVs and ATVs because of the agricultural exemptions no matter what. Folks want to utilize it for the recreation opportunity and for whatever reason they want to use them. They're doing it. They're sneaking through and they're getting to the adjoining townships and enjoying the ability to ride them."

The board voted to postpone voting on an ATV/UTV ordinance until August for law enforcement to consider possible dangerous intersections and where best to sign the roads.

