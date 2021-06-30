Town of Beaver Dam emergency service discussion heated

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — Tuesday's town of Beaver Dam board meeting got heated as officials mulled how to solve emergency services problems.
The local rural fire association, which includes the town of Beaver Dam and the city of Beaver Dam, remains in negotiations over the contract with the city to provide fire and emergency services to the towns. The current contract expires at the end of the year.
In November, city voters approved a referendum, which town voters did not participate in, to hire six new full-time positions.
At issue in the negotiations is an increase in the towns' service costs for their share now that the fire department's budget has increased. Town officials say they will find int he increased expenses difficult to pay. The town of Beaver Dam is facing the possibility of its own referendum to exceed tax levy limits. There is the prospect of a one-year extension in the current contract to help figure things out.
"Frankly, I think there's a lot of confusion about what's going on with the thing, and no one wants to see the town of Beaver Dam's position or point of view," said town of Beaver Dam board chairman Jeff Schmitt. "They want to hurry up and enter into an agreement."
Schmitt said the next time a referendum could occur under state election law is April 2022. At the meeting, a clear tension between the city and the town was on display as there were disputes over what was said in previous meetings, who has attended meetings and the town's apparent lack of participation with a city-hired facilitator. Current city officials were not present Tuesday.
"The real reality is, when you're talking about the cost associated with a new contract, the town of Beaver Dam is in no position to execute one because we don't have the money," Schmitt said. "There's no way to get it unless it goes to referendum and is approved by the electorate, and that would exceed the levy limit."
Schmitt said the town already had to borrow money last year to do road work because the fire and rescue contract consumed the town's budget.
"No matter what you negotiate, if the electorate tells you 'we're not giving you the money,' what are you going to do?" Schmitt said. "The only other option is to borrow or to create a different fire entity."
Retired Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel said the six personnel added after the city referendum were necessary due to call volume. City voters passed the referendum to increase their own taxes handily.
"The comments that have been said that the city never let the rural group know. It was from the word go that everybody knew they were going to be paying their percentage of that increase," Mannel said.
Mannel, himself a town resident, said the town needs to come to the table.
Multiple residents expressed a need to know what the exact proposals and numbers are as negotiations continue, including what the costs would be for building a new fire department. Schmitt said there is the possibility of the town breaking away from the rural fire association and helping start a new fire department separate from the city.
Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who is also a town resident, said "...we have absolutely nothing in front of us that we can look at, and we can say, 'This is what the city is proposing. This is what we are not happy with.'"
Mannel said he couldn't say the city of Beaver Dam has never stepped on the town, but any prior issues need to be separated from the issue of the future of emergency services.
There was also yelling and accusations of lying when the issue of the city and fire department's role in a large number of calls at a mobile home park in the town.
One resident said that they wanted to make sure town residents have safe emergency services.
Discussion concluded with a back and forth between the sheriff and town board chair that ended with Schmitt rapping on the table and moving on to other agenda items.
