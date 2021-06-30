Town of Beaver Dam emergency service discussion heated

"The real reality is, when you're talking about the cost associated with a new contract, the town of Beaver Dam is in no position to execute one because we don't have the money," Schmitt said. "There's no way to get it unless it goes to referendum and is approved by the electorate, and that would exceed the levy limit."

Schmitt said the town already had to borrow money last year to do road work because the fire and rescue contract consumed the town's budget.

"No matter what you negotiate, if the electorate tells you 'we're not giving you the money,' what are you going to do?" Schmitt said. "The only other option is to borrow or to create a different fire entity."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Retired Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel said the six personnel added after the city referendum were necessary due to call volume. City voters passed the referendum to increase their own taxes handily.

"The comments that have been said that the city never let the rural group know. It was from the word go that everybody knew they were going to be paying their percentage of that increase," Mannel said.

Mannel, himself a town resident, said the town needs to come to the table.