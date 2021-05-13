Town of Beaver Dam makes offer for police chief, sets up police and fire commission

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — The board for the town of Beaver Dam approved making an offer for a new police chief on Tuesday.
The board approved a resolution to make the offer to Matt Riel, who is also a lieutenant in the city of Beaver Dam Police Department. Officer Rich Dahl told the board Riel wants to meet with Town Chairman Jeff Schmitt before accepting to learn more. He would replace outgoing chief Brian Drumm. The position as chief of the part-time department pays $21 an hour. City Police Chief John Kreuziger said Wednesday the offer had not been made yet.
Sheriff Dale Schmidt made a pitch to the town to replace its police department and instead contract with the county sheriff’s office, but decisions are not expected to made until later because the police department is in this year’s budget.
The town’s police committee said Riel met all requirements, was well-qualified and had the temperament and experience to be successful following an interview with him. The committee itself was replaced after the board approved setting up a police commission instead following legal advice. The vote was 4-1, with Liz Kern voting no.
Appointed police and fire commissions have more independence than committees and deal with hiring, firing and employee disputes themselves instead of the elected officials on the town board. Municipalities in Wisconsin are required to have them if they have 4,000 people or more. The town of Beaver Dam was right on the cusp with a Census Bureau estimate of 3,942 people in 2019. The official 2020 numbers have yet to be released.
The board approved the town chair’s five appointments to the new commission in staggered terms: Art Kitchen for a five-year term; Chad Haase for a four-year term; Curt Gruenewald for a three-year term; Randy Hepp for a two-year term; and Wade Fletcher for a one-year term.
The city of Horicon abolished its police and fire commission earlier this year after a controversy over the hiring process for a new police chief and whether the commission broke city policy by posting the position externally before making an internal posting.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.