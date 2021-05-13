Town of Beaver Dam makes offer for police chief, sets up police and fire commission

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — The board for the town of Beaver Dam approved making an offer for a new police chief on Tuesday.

The board approved a resolution to make the offer to Matt Riel, who is also a lieutenant in the city of Beaver Dam Police Department. Officer Rich Dahl told the board Riel wants to meet with Town Chairman Jeff Schmitt before accepting to learn more. He would replace outgoing chief Brian Drumm. The position as chief of the part-time department pays $21 an hour. City Police Chief John Kreuziger said Wednesday the offer had not been made yet.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt made a pitch to the town to replace its police department and instead contract with the county sheriff’s office, but decisions are not expected to made until later because the police department is in this year’s budget.

The town’s police committee said Riel met all requirements, was well-qualified and had the temperament and experience to be successful following an interview with him. The committee itself was replaced after the board approved setting up a police commission instead following legal advice. The vote was 4-1, with Liz Kern voting no.