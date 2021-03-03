Town of Beaver Dam Police service in flux

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — The future of the town of Beaver Dam Police Department is in flux.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt gave a presentation to the town board Tuesday about the possibility of the town contracting with the Sheriff's Office for law enforcement purposes in place of having its own department.
Current Police Chief Brian Drumm is expected to step down from the part-time department by the end of June, unless a new chief is hired first.
Under a contracted arrangement, one deputy would be assigned to the town for certain times. The sheriff's office would be able to enforce town ordinances, which they cannot now. The assigned deputy would respond to calls for service during contract time and review calls outside of contract time to check for problematic patterns and follow up on incidents. Schmidt said the sheriff's office is currently patrolling and conducting investigations for drug activity at a mobile home park in the town as a longer-term strategy.
"The assignment would not be random patrol, but based on evidence-based practices," Schmidt said.
As it stands, sheriff's deputies already respond to calls in the town when the police department isn't working or is tied up, provide back-up, offer traffic, enforce county ordinances and handle major investigations.
Schmidt also said that under a contract, the town would no longer have to deal with the bureaucratic and technical aspects of law enforcement, including hiring, records management, evidence storage, equipment maintenance, video storage, changing laws, media scrutiny and so on.
"You wouldn't have to do any of those things," Schmidt said. The town would be the first contracted municipality in Dodge County.
Further details would have to be worked out if the town board went in a contract direction, but Schmidt said he believes the cost would be about the same, though with the possible added benefits. He said a contract wouldn't matter to the bottom line of the sheriff's office.
"We've had the benefit of a really good police force in the town of Beaver Dam in my opinion, all the way up through now," said town board member Jeff Schmitt, who also is a county supervisor. "We get the benefit of most of the training because they get it at their regular job. We always have the big brother, the sheriff's department, the back them up, or the city guys."
He said the town's budgeting process is being impacted as the Beaver Dam area grows, the city annexes land and that shrinks the town's tax base.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, the town of Beaver Dam's equalized value has increased every year since 2015 and has reached an all time high each of the last three years. The town's population is just over 3,900.
"You add that all together and then we have an inability to raise our tax levy because of levy limits, and we can't raise it without a referendum. So in order to accommodate a valuable police force and emergency services and things of that nature, someone may have to lead the charge and actually vote themselves a higher tax by exceeding a levy limit," Schmitt said. "I don't know that the appetite is there to do it."
Town Chair John Kuzniewicz said the town is facing rising costs of fire and rescue services in particular. Contract negotiations are ongoing over the cost of providing such services.
"If we don't get an increase in our revenues, we cannot provide the services," he said. "The situation we're in is this is going to be paid, this is going to be paid. Whatever's at the end is not going to get paid, and that's usually roads."
City of Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel said staffers worked to sell the city's own fire staffing referendum to the community, which passed handily in November.
Officer Rich Dahl serves with the town and retired from the city last year after nearly 30 years. He has been with the town for about 18 years. Part-time officers in the area typically serve or have served in other departments.
"Your four officers who work for the town of Beaver Dam are getting paid $19 an hour to work with no benefits. We do it because we appreciate the job out here," he said. "We do this because we care about the township that we work with."
Dahl said he is not interested in becoming the chief, but there might be one in the current group. Officials said they should move fast to consider options, including trying to find an outside candidate for chief. The town could decide to maintain the status quo, dissolve the department or contract with the sheriff's office.
