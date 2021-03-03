Town of Beaver Dam Police service in flux

"You add that all together and then we have an inability to raise our tax levy because of levy limits, and we can't raise it without a referendum. So in order to accommodate a valuable police force and emergency services and things of that nature, someone may have to lead the charge and actually vote themselves a higher tax by exceeding a levy limit," Schmitt said. "I don't know that the appetite is there to do it."

Town Chair John Kuzniewicz said the town is facing rising costs of fire and rescue services in particular. Contract negotiations are ongoing over the cost of providing such services.

"If we don't get an increase in our revenues, we cannot provide the services," he said. "The situation we're in is this is going to be paid, this is going to be paid. Whatever's at the end is not going to get paid, and that's usually roads."

City of Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel said staffers worked to sell the city's own fire staffing referendum to the community, which passed handily in November.

Officer Rich Dahl serves with the town and retired from the city last year after nearly 30 years. He has been with the town for about 18 years. Part-time officers in the area typically serve or have served in other departments.