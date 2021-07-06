 Skip to main content
Town of Beaver Dam switches garbage disposal company
Town of Beaver Dam switches garbage disposal company

A truck collects garbage in Beaver Dam earlier this year. Communities are continuing to report issues with residential garbage waste pickup months after Waste Management acquired Advanced Disposal.

 KEN THOMAS, Daily Citizen

The town of Beaver Dam has joined the exodus of area municipalities from Waste Management.

The town board voted last week to approve a three-year contract for garbage collection with Badgerland, part of Lakeshore Recycling Systems in Illinois. Town Clerk Abby Klodowski Schultz said the cost per month, per home will be $12.15, which is paid as a special assessment on taxes. Klodownski Schultz said the last garbage day with Waste Management will be July 30, and information is to come about old carts being picked up and new carts being delivered. Pickup day will be Monday.

The town received bids from Badgerland, Pellitteri, GFL and Waste Management. 

The switched in service provider comes after months of complaints about the service from Waste Management, which took over service in the area after acquiring Advanced Disposal and reportedly experienced staffing issues. The town of Beaver Dam was no exception with complaints coming in.

The landfill outside Mayville ended up with GFL after being spun off due to antitrust concerns and has been operating with much of the same management staff as before.

The city of Mayville already dumped Waste Management for collection service earlier this year and decided to go with GFL instead, which started providing service July 1.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

